Updates: Pearl Fire in Larimer County was likely human-caused; no overnight growth

A fire that officials are calling the Pearl Fire broke out Monday morning near Crystal Lakes in Larimer County.

The Larimer County Sheriff's office said late Monday that the fire started on private property and was human-caused. The investigation is ongoing.

The fire is estimated at 128 acres with no containment, but the U.S. Forest Service, which took over command on Tuesday, said there was no overnight perimeter growth of the fire.

Some mandatory evacuation notices were changed to voluntary evacuation notices. Residents north of County Road 80C to the state line are no longer under a mandatory evacuation order.

Mandatory evacuation orders were still in effect for several areas, such as south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie.

An overnight evacuation center opened Monday at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 County Road 54G in Laporte.

A large animal evacuation center is also open at The Ranch, located at 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland.

Up-to-date evacuation information can be found at NoCo Alert.

Air tankers and helicopters are assisting about 75 people on the ground crew.

“Larimer County is no stranger to wildfires. I’m grateful for the rapid response by our many regional partners working together seamlessly to protect this community,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement. “Fire can create uncertainty, especially for those with homes or property in the evacuation zones. Our hearts are with you tonight.”

On Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also issued a verbal declaration of a disaster emergency to provide more support and resources for fighting the fire.

