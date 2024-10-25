New online tool lets Coloradans compare hospital pricing ahead of time

A new, first-in-the-nation online tool that compares prices for medical procedures across Colorado hospitals is part of the state’s strategy for bringing down healthcare costs.

“We should be angry, as Americans, at being ripped off by healthcare,” Governor Jared Polis said at the website’s launch on Tuesday. “One of the key failings of the [healthcare] market is the lack of pricing transparency that doesn't allow for the competition to work as it does in any normal market: to bring down costs and create new efficiencies.”

The service, called Colorado Hospital Price Finder , lets users research and cross-reference the cost of specific medical procedures at hospitals across the state using publicly available price information. It was created by patient rights nonprofit organization PatientRightsAdvocates.org.

Patients can use the price finder to find out which hospital in their network has the lowest price for a certain procedure. The tool provides a list of costs based on an individual’s health coverage. Final costs, however, can still vary depending on insurance plan variations and extra fees.

The hope is that giving the public the ability to compare prices will hold providers accountable, prevent price gouging and ultimately put pressure on medical groups to reduce their costs. In Colorado, PatientRightsAdvocates.org found that the same medical procedure varies in price by an average of 31 times depending on the hospital and a patient’s insurance coverage.

“Which is an outrage if we saw that at the gas pump. No one would want to pay 31 times more for a tank of gas than the next person,” PatientRightsAdvocates.org founder and chair Cynthia Fisher said at the website’s launch. “This is the beginning of the great reveal where patients are now starting to be empowered.”

Polis says the new tool also complements a separate healthcare price comparison service sponsored by the state called the Hospital Price Transparency Tool that launched last month.

“The more ways that make it easier for people to access that information, the better,” Polis said.

Both healthcare price finders build on state legislation passed in recent years increasing hospital price transparency requirements. That includes one bill that blocked hospitals from pursuing debt collection if they don’t comply with federal transparency requirements and another that requires hospitals to publicly post reimbursement rates.

Hospitals have been required by the federal government to post pricing information since 2021.