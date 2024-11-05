With voter approval, Amendment 79 will change Colorado's abortion laws

Colorado Amendment 79 seeks to amend the state constitution regarding abortion rights. The amendment was approved by voters and establishes the right to abortion, removes existing prohibitions on the use of public funds for abortion services, and ensures that abortion is included in health insurance coverage. Additionally, the passing of this initiative would limit the ability of state and local governments to impose restrictions on access to abortion services.

Advocates for Amendment 79 encouraged Coloradans to vote yes, placing the right to abortion in the Colorado Constitution. Among these advocates were organizations including New Era Colorado, a nonpartisan nonprofit that helps young people participate in the political process.

“This is about more than abortion care. It is about protecting comprehensive reproductive rights in totality and as much as we can, and the best way that we can enshrine this essential right is through our state constitution,” said Camila Navarette, communications director for New Era Colorado.

Navarette emphasized the power of young voters’ involvement and support in reproductive rights since these decisions will ultimately shape their future.

Supporters of Amendment 79 also stressed the importance of ensuring health insurance coverage for abortion services.

“This is about us taking good care of our bodies and our lives,” said Becky Kyles, community and donor relations director for the Boulder Valley Health Center, a reproductive health clinic that provides abortions.

Those opposed to Amendment 79 argued that permitting abortion at any stage equates to the loss of human life. Faye Barnhart, founder of The Colorado Life Initiative, argued that “everyone should have a right to live.”

Others worry the state will use tax dollars to fund abortions.

“We have said we don't want to be a state that allows our taxes to be used for abortion,” said Rich Bennett, chairman of the Colorado Pregnancy Care Alliance. Bennett is also concerned that Colorado will become a destination for people from neighboring states who are seeking an abortion.

Kortney Russell with Yozaima Escobar are first-year students in the journalism MA program at CU Boulder . This story is part of a collaboration between KUNC News and the CU Boulder journalism program.


