Boulder 2024 election wrap: Democrats sweep local races, council pay increase to pass

Early Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the presidential race. Vice President Kamala Harris trailed in key battleground states, and her path to becoming the nation’s first female president closed as the night progressed.

Here in Boulder County, the results painted a different picture.

Democratic candidates, nearly all women, won decisively in races for state legislature. And, a city ballot measure aimed at increasing socioeconomic diversity on the Boulder City Council by raising councilmember pay passed.

Voting turnout in Boulder County had topped 85% by late Tuesday, according to county ballot return data, suggesting that while voter participation is high this year, it will likely fall short of previous records for presidential election years.



State legislative races

In House District 10, covering the City of Boulder east of Broadway, Democrat Rep. Junie Joseph, a family lawyer and former Boulder City Councilmember, defeated Republican William DeOreo, a water engineer. In House District 49, which encompasses western Boulder, Democrat Lesley Smith, a former University of Colorado regent, prevailed over Republican Steve Ferrante, a businessman and pastor from Estes Park.

Outside Boulder, in House District 11, which includes Longmont, Democratic Rep. Karen McCormick won reelection by defeating Republican Kathy Reeves. In House District 12, covering Louisville, Lafayette, Gunbarrel and Niwot, Democratic Rep. Kyle Brown won reelection against Republican Mark Milliman.

In House District 19, which spans parts of Boulder and Weld counties, Democrat Jillaire McMillan, co-founder of Blue Trail Engineering, defeated Republican Dan Woog, a former Erie trustee and state representative. The outcome of this race could impact the Democrats’ slim supermajority in the state House, an advantage that allows lawmakers to override a veto from the governor, among other powers. McMillan, appointed by a Democratic vacancy committee in August, faced a campaign funding gap, spending about $70,000 to Woog’s $115,000, largely on ads, mailers and other electioneering, according to state records.

Democratic women representing Boulder County also secured Colorado Senate seats. In Senate District 18, which largely covers Boulder, Democrat Rep. Judy Amabile defeated Gary Swing of the Unity Party. In Senate District 17, which spans eastern Boulder County and parts of Weld County, Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis beat Republican Tom Van Lone.

At the regional level, Kathy Gebhardt, former president of the Boulder Valley Board of Education, secured a seat on the State Board of Education. Elliott Hood, a lawyer and Boulder Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member, won the at-large seat on the CU Board of Regents.

For the Board of County Commissioners, Democratic Commissioner Marta Loachamin won reelection. So did Commissioner Claire Levy.



State and local ballot measures

Two city ballot measures concerning the Boulder City Council passed, marking a shift in Boulder’s governance that could alter the council’s decision-making dynamics.

Ballot Question 2C, which will tie council pay to the area median income starting in December 2026, received 59% support, according to election night results. Proponents argue that linking council salaries to the area median income — a change that will result in a substantial pay raise — will encourage a more socioeconomically diverse pool of candidates to vie for these leadership positions.

Separately, Ballot Question 2D, allowing all nine council members to meet privately in executive sessions under certain conditions, passed, with 56% approval. Ballot Question 2E, which gives the council greater authority over setting term lengths and eligibility for certain city boards and commissions, remained too close to call.

Statewide and regional ballot measures with local implications also passed.

RTD will retain more sales tax revenue, potentially preventing future service disruptions that have been particularly acute in the City of Boulder since the pandemic.

Colorado voters, meanwhile, passed Amendment 79, which enshrines abortion rights in the state constitution. And they approved Amendment J, repealing Colorado's state ban on same-sex marriage.

But Prop 131, a measure to eliminate single-party primaries and implement ranked-choice voting in most state and federal elections, failed. Amendment 80, a proposal to enshrine school choice in the state constitution, was also set to fail. Prop 127, which would have prohibited the killing of mountain lions, bobcats and lynxes, with certain exceptions, was similarly poised to fail.

John Herrick is a reporter for Boulder Reporting Lab. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact John at john@boulderreportinglab.org.