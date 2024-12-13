The Catch Up: Grocery store mergers fell through, Polis used power tools, and a rain garden opened

Dec. 9-13

David Zalubowski / AP The entrance to an Albertson's grocery store is shown on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Kroger and Albertsons failed merge this week after two courts blocked the merger.

A Kroger-Albertsons merger is no longer on the table

Albertsons is giving up on its merger with Kroger and it is suing the grocery chain, saying it didn't do enough to secure regulatory approval for the $24.6 billion agreement. Albertsons wants $600 million in termination fees as well as billions more for legal expenses from the trial and lost shareholder value. Kroger states that Albertsons’ claims are “baseless.” Kevin Coupe, a supermarket industry reporter with MorningNewsBeat says Albertsons is trying to project financial confidence after sending a different message before. Meanwhile, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is still waiting on a state court decision he says will address other illegal actions by the companies. The proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger was blocked by two courts this week.

After public outcry, mining operation will not use cyanide to extract gold and silver

A mining company in Leadville has abandoned a controversial plan to use hundreds of pounds of toxic chemicals to remove gold and silver from old mining waste. Residents were concerned using cyanide during the process could have contaminated the Arkansas River. CJK Milling says it will now use a newer, non-toxic process to separate the metals from mine tailings, called leaching.

Polis repeals hundreds of executive orders

Gov. Jared Polis repealed over 200 old and obsolete executive orders this week. The governor says the move will improve government efficiency. Some of the orders he repealed were over a hundred years old. Most of them created commissions that are no longer relevant and requirements for government agencies that are now obsolete. Some included outdated language around mental and behavioral health. Polis says the orders created an unnecessary administrative burden. The repealed orders will be archived at History Colorado .

Boulder anti-camping ban suit rejected

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the City of Boulder's camping ban. Boulder County District Court judge Robert R. Gunning ruled last week that the city's ordinance was constitutional under state and federal law. Gunning cited a Supreme Court decision from earlier this year that upheld a similar ban in Grants Pass, Ore. The ACLU of Colorado filed the lawsuit in 2022, alleging the ban criminalizes unhoused people with nowhere to sleep. According to the Boulder Reporting Lab, the ACLU plans to appeal the ruling. They cited a recent increase in the number of individuals being turned away from the city's largest shelter in North Boulder.

CDOT announces new Bustang Outrider service

The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new service to bring communities on the Eastern Plains to Denver International Airport. Its Bustang Outrider service will now connect more than 400,000 people in northeast Colorado to the airport via the new Sterling route. Services are operating now. Multiple stops on the line include Fort Morgan and Keenesburg. Ticket prices range from $7 to $20.

Wildlife officials advise leashing pets to avoid deer attacks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife CPW wants people to avoid attracting wildlife to their homes with old pumpkins and other outside foods. They are also warning people to keep pets on leashes during mating season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is telling residents to keep their pets leashed around deer after several recent reports of attacks involving deer and dogs. Deer are in their mating season right now and can become aggressive. Pet owners should be cautious and keep a close watch on their pets even in backyards. Some of the attacks occurred in neighborhoods with nearby deer habitat. There have also been reports of residents illegally feeding deer. Officials say that can be dangerous during the rut and can lead to health problems in wildlife and the spread of disease.

CU Boulder’s Hunter being considered for Heisman

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

University of Colorado Buffaloes standout Travis Hunter was named as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this week. The two-way player finished the season with 92 receptions, which ranked first in the Big 12 Conference and fifth in the NCAA. Hunter is also projected to be one of the top picks in next spring’s NFL Draft. He’s the fourth CU player to be named as a finalist for college football’s prestigious award. The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced Saturday night.

What’s a rain garden? This new art installation in Boulder has answers.