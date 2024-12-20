The Catch Up: Universal pre-k applications, expanding EV charging stations, and USPS concerns

December 16-20

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Universal Pre-K applications are open now for next school year

Kyle Green / AP eacher Abi Hawker leads preschoolers in learning activities at Hillcrest Developmental Preschool in American Falls, Idaho, Sept. 28, 2023. Teachers should be engaged with children, down at their level and asking questions. The preschool should be able to share a curriculum that relies on play-based learning and emphasizes the whole child, not just academics. Red flags include chaotic learning spaces and heavy use of worksheets.

Applications are now open for Colorado's Universal Preschool program for the 2025-2026 school year. The program offers up to 15 hours of free childcare a week, with additional hours available to families that qualify. Over 2,000 providers participate in the program. Families will start being matched with providers on February 5th. You can apply here. Colorado's Department of Early Childhood says more than 85,000 four-year olds have gotten preschool through the program since its launch in 2023. The application window closes February 3rd.

Marshall Fire rebuilding grants still available

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey People look at fire damage on Mulberry Street in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Boulder County residents impacted by the Marshall Fire will have until June to apply for grant money to help with rebuilding. That fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in the county three years ago, this month. The Community Foundation has provided funds to hundreds of households to help with rebuilding. The organization says the average grant size is around $23,000 dollars per household.

State’s EV charging network grows

Rae Solomon / KUNC The Julesburg EV fast charging station

Colorado has finished installing over two dozen EV fast charging stations along the state's major transportation routes. Governor Jared Polis and other state officials were in Wheat Ridge this week highlighting the work Colorado has done to expand its EV infrastructure. The EV Fast-Charging Corridors program was established in 2018 to distribute millions of dollars toward building out chargers at key locations. There are now 33 fast chargers set up across the state, including in Greeley, Estes Park, Brighton, and Boulder. Officials say they are getting close to their goal of ensuring the entire state highway network is within 30 miles of a fast charger.

Monarch classified as threatened; Colorado could see ‘butterfly effect’

Matt Slocum / AP A monarch butterfly perches on a plant. More than 70% of flowering plants in the world rely on pollinators for fruit and seed production.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning to add the Monarch butterfly to a list of threatened species to receive extra protections under the US Endangered Species Act. Over the past couple of decades, scientists have found monarch populations migrating to central Mexico have declined by more than 80%. For those heading to California, it’s more than 95%. The butterflies rest and breed in Colorado in the summertime. Butterfly experts say the designation is important for pollinators and agriculture.

USPS consolidation could cause rural woes

Daniel Afzal / U.S. Postal Service Letter carrier Paul Tarazon delivers mail via bicycle in Sun City, Ariz. Congressmembers are raising concerns over the U.S. Postal Service's plans to consolidate local mail processing facilities into larger regional hubs.

Lawmakers are concerned that plans to streamline the U.S. Postal Service will mean trouble for rural communities. Local operations are slated to be downgraded as most processing shifts to Denver. The USPS says boosting mail processing in Denver and other cities like Billings, Boise, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City will help cut costs and increase efficiency. The postal service agreed to pause plant consolidations until January, but they could continue early next year.

Denver Zoo welcomes back penguin baby who beat the odds

A feathered family at the Denver Zoo has a fighter of a fledgling. An African penguin chick that hatched in October and contracted a severe respiratory illness is back in good health. The zoo says keepers and veterinarians treated the chick with supplemental oxygen and gave it 24-hour care. In the next few weeks, staff will introduce it to the rest of the flock. The African penguin is a Critically Endangered species.

Boulder County Courthouse honored with National Historic Landmark status

The Boulder County Courthouse has been named a National Historic Landmark. County officials announced the designation this week. It’s an honor that recognizes the site’s role in advancing LGBTQ+ rights. In 1975, Boulder County Clerk Clela Rorex issued the first same-sex marriage license in the United States. That sparked a national conversation about marriage equality. Colorado’s US Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with Congressman Joe Neguse, endorsed the courthouse for designation.

A unique version of 'The Nutcracker' illuminates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

Amanda Lopez The cast of the Five Points Nutcracker practices a dance scene during rehearsals at the Lakewood Dance Academy. The Five Points Nutcracker reimagines the holiday classic by celebrating the cultural richness of Denver's 5 Points neighborhood, often called "The Harlem of the West."