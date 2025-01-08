© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Make your friendships more meaningful with advice from the American Friendship Project

KUNC | By Alex Murphy,
Ariel Lavery
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Three women wearing backpacks and hiking clothes and shoes rest of rocks. They are holding water bottles and look ahead to a rock canyon that carves through a hill.
NEOM
/
Unsplash
A beautiful and ancient spring fed canyon which weaves its way through 400-meter-tall towers of granite, sandstone and basalt, before plunging into the Gulf of Aqaba. Researchers say scheduling time with friends is important.

The new year is here and many people like to start with a clean slate and goals in mind to improve their physical and mental well-being. For many, that’s working on friendships.

An important part of anyone's complete well-being is having strong positive friendships. That’s true according to multiple medical organizations like the American Psychological Association, which says, “Psychological research suggests that stable, healthy friendships are crucial for our well-being and longevity.”

Recently, In the NoCo spoke with Dr. Natalie Pennington, an assistant professor of communications studies at Colorado State University and the co-lead of the American Friendship Project. An organization that studies connections in the U.S.

Here are some tips from that episode to help you better cultivate your friendships and fight off loneliness.

  1. Connect over multiple forms of technology. Texting is a useful day-to-day way to chat and send memes with friends, but don’t miss other opportunities to connect. According to research from the American Friendship Project, other technologies like a phone call can provide a better connection.
  2. Use caution when over-relying on video chats. It’s great to see someone face-to-face on a screen. However, research has found that once the call ends, the high from seeing a friend can quickly dissipate, leaving some to feel lonely. It’s important to find daily connections with other people in the world to combat loneliness, even if that’s short conversations with a barista or other people out in the world.
  3. Don’t take connection for granted. People should be mindful when connecting. Try building a routine. Dr. Pennington says the more comfortable you get spending time with people the better.
  4. Don’t overthink it. Assume your friends like you. Unlike family or some romantic relationships, friendships can feel very voluntary, but don’t worry. Simple check-ins to say hi or bring someone a coffee can go a long way.  
  5. Merge your New Year's resolutions. If one of your goals for 2025 is to work on your friendships and become smarter financially, take advantage of that. Spend time with friends who are good with money. The same goes for those looking to improve their physical health and have friends who enjoy going to the gym. 
  6. Reconnect without overthinking it. If you haven’t spoken to someone in months or even years, you don’t need to lead with an apology. Be more casual. Don’t start a conversation addressing the long break from speaking. Instead, start the conversation with something simple like saying a funny video made you think of that person.
  7. “No relationship is effortless.” Some people believe a good friendship should not take a ton of work but Dr. Pennington says that’s not true. All relationships take work. Whether that’s family, romantic or a platonic friendship. That means no matter what, you need to make an effort.
  8. Don’t be afraid to schedule meet ups. Researchers suggest synching up scheduling and finding time to see friends. People should avoid hoping it happens organically. It may feel weird to share calendars at first, but finding an actual date and time can help build a relationship.

Check out the full conversation from In the NoCo here.
Tags
News In the NoCoColorado State University (CSU)Research
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery