© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to Colorado and other states

KUNC | By Holly Ramer, Associated Press,
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
The silhouettes of two people walking in what appears to be a cave made of ice. Light shinning in projects greens and reds on the icy walls.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Colorful lights shine inside inside the walls of ice at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.

An annual architectural celebration of ice is up and running again in New Hampshire and several other states.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

* indicates required

Ice Castles, which are both temporary art installations and tourist attractions, feature towers, tunnels, archways and caves, all created by growing, harvesting and arranging thousands of icicles and then blasting them with sprinklers.

The company behind the displays has expanded since its first installation in 2011. This year it has operations in Utah, Minnesota, two locations in Colorado and New Hampshire, where the site includes a snow tubing hill and ice bar. After a mild winter last year, officials were thrilled that temperatures were cold enough to open earlier this season.

"It's one of the biggest ice castles we've ever built," said Jared Henningsen, the company's vice president for operations. "We're looking at about 25 million pounds of ice spread over two acres."

As a winter storm brought biting cold and wet snow to the South, visitors to the New Hampshire castle bundled up to explore its twists and turns Friday.

Julia Jones of Gloucester, Massachusetts, said she travels to northern New Hampshire several times a year but had not experienced the ice castles until her opening-day visit.

"I've never seen anything like this before," she said. "Honestly I didn't think it was gonna be this big."

Around dusk, people stand outside ice shaped like a castle.
1 of 5  — Ice Castles
Lights embedded in ice formations glow at dusk, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
A couple embraces one another in the entryway of a wall made entirely of ice. The ice around them appears to be glowing.
2 of 5  — APTOPIX Ice Castles
A couple shares a romantic moment in a cave at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
A man in a gray jacket is on his knees holding a ring as he proposes to a woman in a jacket and winter beanie. Icicles hang in the background.
3 of 5  — Ice Castles
Jessica Sullivan holds out her ring finger after accepting a surprise marriage proposal from longtime boyfriend Brian Jacques, of Fairhaven, Mass., at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Multiple people are taking photos with cameras and phones in the daylight around an ice castle. The ice almost appears blue as the sun goes down.
4 of 5  — Ice Castles
Visitors pose for a photo on opening day at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Two people in winter clothing and hoos snap pictures of ice formations that almost appear to look like a waterfall.
5 of 5  — Ice Castles
Nearly-made ice formations appear a glacial blue during daylight hours at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H.
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Jessica Sullivan, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, also was surprised, and not just by the frozen environment. Her boyfriend, Brian Jacques, proposed to her during their visit.

"It's a beautiful place," said Jacques, who got the "yes" he was hoping for. "I definitely thought, this is the time and place to do it."

By day the walls and other structures shine with a pale blue hue. After darkness falls, lights embedded within the ice glow pink, purple and green.

"Once you enter into an ice castle, you're transitioning into something that's totally immersive and unlike something that most guests have ever seen," Henningsen said. "I think it inspires people."
Tags
News TourismIce Castles
Holly Ramer, Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer, Associated Press
Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press
See stories by Robert F. Bukaty, Associated Press