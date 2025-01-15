Colorado lawmakers show signs of increased polarization by ending some longstanding traditions

The opening days of the Colorado legislature are usually marked by goodwill and bipartisanship.

Not so much, this year.

Lawmakers put an end to their practice of choosing the speaker of the Colorado House unanimously, and breaking with past practice, some Republicans voted against certifying the results of the 2024 election. Many Democrats also decried the influence of Washington when Gov. Jared Polis said in his State of the State address that Colorado will "welcome more federal help to detain and deport dangerous criminals" amid the incoming Trump administration's promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

In this episode of Purplish, hosts Bente Birkeland, of CPR News, and KUNC's State Capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods guide you through all the dramatic moments as the session got underway. The also lay out some future fights that are expected, on topics like guns and labor.

And they point to one area where Republicans and Democrats in Colorado might be able to find some areas of agreement.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This episode of Purplish was edited by Jo Erickson and Megan Verlee and produced by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music was composed by Brad Turner.