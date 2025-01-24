The Catch Up: A possible strike at King Soopers, a lawsuit against Trump, and the decline of the state’s beer industry

Jan. 20-24, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

King Soopers union sets first strike vote for Front Range workers

A union representing thousands of King Soopers employees on the Front Range has scheduled a strike vote next week. United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 has been negotiating with the company under expired contracts. Colorado Sun reporter Tamara Chuang told KUNC the union rejected an offer from King Soopers this month. A vote to authorize a strike is scheduled for January 29. There could be more union action ahead with worker contracts expiring in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, and Loveland in February.

Weiser among Democratic attorneys general suing over birthright citizenship order

Philip B. Poston / The Sentinel Attorney General Phil Weiser announces the beginning of the Consent Decree set between the AG's office and the Aurora Police Department, Nov. 16, 2021 at the Aurora Municipal Center.

Colorado and 17 other states filed a lawsuit this week to block an executive order ending birthright citizenship. The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump’s order violates constitutional rights guaranteed under the 14th Amendment. Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford is part of the coalition that is challenging the administration. Ford says the order will cause states to lose federal funding for programs that they administer, including Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance program, and foster care services. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called the executive order "a flagrant assault on the rule of law.” Meanwhile, Colorado schools are formulating plans to handle potential ICE raids. Steve Joel, who was superintendent of schools in Grand Island, Nebraska, when ICE officials conducted a raid in the community in 2006, joined us on In The NoCo - listen to that conversation here .

Child care assistance on hold in Weld County because of budget shortfall

Sharon Dunn / BizWest Weld County Commissioners listen to Drew McMahan discuss plans for one of the largest solar projects in the country.

Weld County says it will freeze enrollment in the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program starting next month due to a lack of funding. The program provides low-income families with financial assistance for childcare costs. The Weld County Department of Human Services says the freeze is in response to new federal regulations and increased provider rates. Officials say without enough funding, they need to focus on supporting families that are already enrolled. Weld County will still accept applications to the program after the freeze takes effect on February 1. Applicants may be eligible once the freeze is lifted.

Colorado DNA crime analyst due in court to face forgery and other charges

Marty Caivano/AP / POOL Daily Camera Yvonne Woods, a lab agent with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, points to a DNA chart during Diego Olmos Alcalde's trial on Monday June 22, 2009 in Boulder, Colo. The former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist intentionally cut corners and didn’t follow standard testing protocols, raising questions about hundreds of cases in which she processed evidence, the agency said Friday, March 8, 2024 calling it “an unprecedented breach of trust.”

A former lab analyst at the center of a state DNA testing scandal has been charged with 102 felonies. Yvonne Missy Woods mishandled DNA data for hundreds of criminal cases over her long career with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The Denver Post reports Woods is charged with forgery, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant, and committing cybercrime. She turned herself in at the Jefferson County jail this week and appeared in court Thursday. An internal investigation found there were repeated concerns about Woods’ conduct on the job, but she continued to work on high-profile cases.

Colorado beer industry hits a dry spell

Jess J / Flickr Sampler beer glasses at Oskar Blues in Colorado on Feb. 25th, 2011. CANarchy – a collective of brewers that includes Oskar Blues Brewery in Colorado and Wasatch Brewery in Utah – ranked 8th in the top 50 producing craft brewing companies in the U.S. based on beer sales by volume, according to a new report.

Colorado’s breweries continue to face challenges and recent state data show 41 of them closed last year. Many brewery owners say inflation, supply chain issues and employee shortages are making it hard to survive. There’s also the downward trend of drinking. According to the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division, beer sales in the state are down over 3%. Colorado breweries employ about 63,000 people and generate over $12.5B for the state economy.

As Vail faces class action in Utah, Crested Butte ski lift workers could strike

Dean Krakel / Special to The Colorado Sun Skiers wait in long lift lines to ride the Paradise chairlift at Crested Butte Mountain Resort in February 2022.

Vail Resorts is facing more potential trouble on the mountain, this time in Colorado. The Crested Butte Lift Maintenance Union voted this week to authorize a strike after a year of unsuccessful contract negotiations. The union said on social media it is raising money to fund lost wages if a work stoppage moves forward. Vail already faces a class action suit from passholders over the recent ski patroller strike in Park City, Utah. That union reached a contract agreement after nearly two weeks.

Greeley Stampede names three new Hall of Fame honorees

The Greeley Stampede will welcome three new inductees to its Hall of Fame this year. Bill Hall and Jerry Pickett have both been Stampede volunteers for decades. They’ll join the ranks along with the Norcross family, whose forebears organized the first rodeo that evolved into the Stampede. The annual event is one of Northern Colorado’s signature festivals celebrating Western culture. The new honorees will be inducted at a ceremony in March.

