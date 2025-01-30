© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Colorado’s version of shop class: Summit County students are designing, building and marketing skis

KUNC | By Lu Snyder, The Colorado Sun
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:07 PM MST
Teacher Thomas Lutke kneels on the right side of the image in a teal puffy jacket, black snowpants and a green ballcap. To his left is a student kneeling in the snow in a blue jacket and brown snowpants. The teacher is holding up a blue and white patterned ski and he's adjusting the binding. Some skis lay out in front of them. Behind them is snowy Arapahoe Basin.
Joe Kusumoto
/
Special to the Colorado Sun
Teacher Thomas Lutke helps his students test their new handcrafted skis at Arapahoe Basin, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. In Summit High School’s ski manufacturing class, each student builds their own custom ski or snowboard.

ARAPAHOE BASIN — The snow crunched and squeaked in the subzero morning mountain shadows at this Summit County ski area as Thomas Lutke and his students clicked into their bindings and headed to the chairlift to take their first run of the day together. High school senior, Autumn Alcock, was about to load the lift when she felt a tap on her shoulder.

“Those skis are sick,” the lift operator said. “Who makes them?”

“I did,” Alcock responded, glancing down at her one-of-kind skis.

“No, you didn’t.” The lift operator was clearly unconvinced.

“Yes, I actually did,” Alcock said, before the lift carried her up the mountain.

The ski day was a celebration of a semester’s work. Alcock was one of two girls and 30 students in Summit High School’s Ski Business and Manufacturing class — one of the only classes of its kind in the nation — in which students learn to design and build their own skis and snowboards, and market their products to their intended demographic.

“They’re building more than a ski,” Lutke said. “They’re building a business.”

The class is the newest addition to the school’s ski and bike tech program, under the Career and Technical Education program, originally designed to give students the skills and experience to work in the resort community’s many ski and bike shops.

