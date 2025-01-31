Does Colorado need a state mushroom? Mycology enthusiasts say "heck yeah"

Colorado’s state bird – the lark bunting – and its state flower – the Rocky Mountain columbine – could soon be joined by a new official emblem: our first state mushroom. A bill designed to make that happen was introduced in the legislature last week.

The Agaricus julius, or “Emperor Mushroom,” is the nominee, chosen by an eclectic coalition of mushroom enthusiasts from around the state, who identified it as a standout candidate for the job of representing Colorado: native to the region, not just edible but tasty, and easily recognizable even for the amateur forager. It makes its home at high altitudes alongside Colorado’s state tree, the blue spruce. What’s more, the fate of Agaricus julius was already tied to the Centennial State when the species was scientifically identified here in 2016.

Amateur mycologist and Fungal Diversity Survey board member Anne Lee Foster of Paonia said mushroom mania is booming in Colorado, making it the perfect time to name a state mushroom.

“We want to show that mushrooms matter to more than just nerds and scientists, that fungi play an important role in not only our environment, but in our culinary arts, and also just for recreation, going out and foraging, spending time in the woods,” Foster said. “Mushrooms enhance our lives and are a really important part of Colorado culture.”

According to mycologist and Crested Butte Botanical Gardens co-founder Amy Honan, Agaricus julius is a particularly charismatic mushroom, popular with foragers.

“The cap is kind of scaly, and they smell like almonds,” she said “And then on the stem, they also have a skirt, which can dangle a little bit, and usually catches the spores. You can actually see the spore color on the skirt around the stem. If you look underneath the cap, we have what are called gills that turn a purple-black color as they develop.”

Honan said the Agaricus julius is a gateway mushroom that can inspire broader curiosity about the fungal world, which is critical for nearly all life on Earth.

“Without fungi, the planet would not exist in the way that it does,” Honan said. “Having one state fungus is just a step in promoting their importance in the natural world.”

The measure, HB25-1091, is sponsored by Representative Jacqueline Phillips and Senator Kyle Mullica, both representing Adams County. A first legislative hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The bill would not cost the state any money and Foster said she expects it to pass without controversy. Her group is circulating a petition to show popular support for the measure.

“We have a state sport, a state dance, a state fossil, even,” she pointed out. “We have a lot of state emblems, just not a mushroom yet.”