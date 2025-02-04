Snowboarder dies at Winter Park Resort
A snowboarder was found dead by ski patrol at Winter Park Resort on Sunday, Jan. 26, following an hours-long search. People who were with the individual that day alerted responders at 4 p.m. that the person was missing on the mountain.
With limited visibility, as the sun set, ski patrol finally found the snowboarder at 7:30 that night, in the trees off of the Mary Jane Trail, an intermediate, open run.
The Grand County Coroner is still investigating the cause of death.
According to reporting by the Colorado Sun, resorts are not required to report fatalities in Colorado. Last season, at least 15 people died on Colorado’s slopes, six of them after crashing into trees.