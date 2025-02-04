© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Snowboarder dies at Winter Park Resort

KUNC | By Leigh Paterson
Published February 4, 2025 at 1:17 PM MST
File photo.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
File photo.

A snowboarder was found dead by ski patrol at Winter Park Resort on Sunday, Jan. 26, following an hours-long search. People who were with the individual that day alerted responders at 4 p.m. that the person was missing on the mountain.

With limited visibility, as the sun set, ski patrol finally found the snowboarder at 7:30 that night, in the trees off of the Mary Jane Trail, an intermediate, open run.

The Grand County Coroner is still investigating the cause of death.

According to reporting by the Colorado Sun, resorts are not required to report fatalities in Colorado. Last season, at least 15 people died on Colorado’s slopes, six of them after crashing into trees.
Tags
News Skiing & SnowboardingSkiingWinter ParkGrand County
Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's Senior Editor and Reporter, my job is to find out what’s important to northern Colorado residents and why. I seek to create a deeper sense of urgency and understanding around these issues through in-depth, character driven daily reporting and series work.
See stories by Leigh Paterson
