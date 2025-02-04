Snowboarder dies at Winter Park Resort

A snowboarder was found dead by ski patrol at Winter Park Resort on Sunday, Jan. 26, following an hours-long search. People who were with the individual that day alerted responders at 4 p.m. that the person was missing on the mountain.

With limited visibility, as the sun set, ski patrol finally found the snowboarder at 7:30 that night, in the trees off of the Mary Jane Trail, an intermediate, open run.

The Grand County Coroner is still investigating the cause of death.