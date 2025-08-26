Colorado Democrats concerned about acquisition of Denver's 9News by Nextar Media

Leading Colorado Democrats condemned the proposed consolidation of local TV news stations in Colorado, which would see Fox31’s owner buying its rival Tegna, owner of Denver’s 9News.

“Colorado is stronger when reporters have the independence to ask tough questions and keep us all informed,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement emailed to The Colorado Sun. “An FCC-approved merger of 9News and KDVR’s parent companies would greatly weaken Colorado’s civic infrastructure.”

Nexstar Media group, owner of Fox31, announced this week that it is acquiring Tegna for $6.2 billion. The sale is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Opponents of the deal, including Bennet and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, worry that consolidation will give corporate owners more sway over programming, weaken important investigations by cutting staff and resources and strip news of its local voice by distributing syndicated programs. Johnston posted to Instagram Wednesday that allowing the merger would be “bad for journalism and bad for Denver.”

Read the full story here.