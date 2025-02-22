Colorado health expert's tips for shaking winter blues

Nearly four in ten Americans say they feel gloomy during colder, darker months, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association study. But there are ways to shake these winter blues.

UCHealth Clinical Psychologist and Wellness Director Dr. Justin Ross said a big reason people feel down is lack of sunlight, a critical source of vitamin D.

And colder temperatures also make heading outdoors less inviting.

"We lose energy, we may feel a little bit cognitively fuzzy," said Ross. "We have a tendency to stay indoors, and it sort of perpetuates this cycle of just feeling kind of blah for a period of up to several months at a time."

Ross recommended soaking up whatever sunshine is available for at least 30 minutes early in the day. On cloudy days, aim to be outdoors for up to an hour.

If the winter blues develop into something more serious and interfere with your daily life - if you're not able to perform at school or work, or if you're withdrawing from family and friends - he recommends reaching out to a health professional for help.

February is also a time when people begin to assess their New Year's resolutions, which can also dampen moods. Ross said a goal such as losing weight can seem overwhelming.

Focus on the daily steps to get there, diet and exercise, which are 100% within your control.

"They also are much more accomplishable on a daily basis," said Ross. "So recommitting to behaviors that you have within your control is a really important strategy, not only for managing those resolutions but also for thinking about combating those wintertime blues."

Ross also pointed to the Scandinavian concept of Hygge, the art of cozy winter living.

Sip your favorite warm beverage from a beautiful mug. Read a book in a comfy chair. Snuggle up with someone under a blanket by fire or candlelight. Settle into activities that are slow, quiet, and still.

"And what those Scandinavian countries tend to really focus on is embracing that," said Ross. "And finding a way to celebrate that, through comfort and coziness and connection to one another, just in a different way."

