Food banks, kids’ therapy and diapers: What Colorado lawmakers have cut from the state budget so far

KUNC | By Brian Eason, The Colorado Sun
Published March 18, 2025 at 9:40 AM MDT
A group of prominent people gather inside a meeting room to discuss political measures.
Jesse Paul
/
The Colorado Sun
The Joint Budget Committee meets at the Colorado Capitol complex in Denver on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

This time last year, Colorado food pantries were on the brink — so state lawmakers stepped in to help, passing a bipartisan bill to help nonprofits stock up on local produce.

A year later, that need has only grown. The Trump administration last week announced it was eliminating the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, a $500 million grant for food banks, as part of its wide-ranging assault on federal government spending.

And now, the state of Colorado, facing a $1.2 billion budget shortfall of its own, might reduce its contribution to food pantries — on top of the $5.5 million the state stands to lose from the federal government.

As part of its line-by-line review of state spending, the Joint Budget Committee took a preliminary vote in February to cut $1 million from food assistance grants. That same day, the six-member budget panel also cut $500,000 from a program created in 2021 that helps fund diaper banks across the state.

The two wrenching choices — taking away diapers from babies, and food from families in need — have become a mantra of sorts for lawmakers as they’ve combed through the operations of state agencies in recent weeks, searching for a million dollars here and a hundred thousand dollars there to cut from the state’s budget. More than once, lawmakers have been confronted by choices that seem a little easier when they try to weigh their human toll against the things they’ve already agreed to do.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

News The Colorado SunColorado LegislatureColorado PoliticsJoint Budget CommitteeMedicaidState Budget
Brian Eason, The Colorado Sun
