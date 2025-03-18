Food banks, kids’ therapy and diapers: What Colorado lawmakers have cut from the state budget so far

This time last year, Colorado food pantries were on the brink — so state lawmakers stepped in to help, passing a bipartisan bill to help nonprofits stock up on local produce.

A year later, that need has only grown. The Trump administration last week announced it was eliminating the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, a $500 million grant for food banks, as part of its wide-ranging assault on federal government spending.

And now, the state of Colorado, facing a $1.2 billion budget shortfall of its own, might reduce its contribution to food pantries — on top of the $5.5 million the state stands to lose from the federal government.

As part of its line-by-line review of state spending, the Joint Budget Committee took a preliminary vote in February to cut $1 million from food assistance grants. That same day, the six-member budget panel also cut $500,000 from a program created in 2021 that helps fund diaper banks across the state.

The two wrenching choices — taking away diapers from babies, and food from families in need — have become a mantra of sorts for lawmakers as they’ve combed through the operations of state agencies in recent weeks, searching for a million dollars here and a hundred thousand dollars there to cut from the state’s budget. More than once, lawmakers have been confronted by choices that seem a little easier when they try to weigh their human toll against the things they’ve already agreed to do.

