Who will squash the bracket in Colorado State’s second annual Veggie Madness tournament?

Will tubers triumph at this year’s Veggie Madness? Or will it be winter squash, which took the lead Thursday afternoon during the second annual competition hosted by Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

The tournament of vegetables sprung up Monday and pitted 16 veggies — from asparagus to zucchini — in a sweet 16 matchup, a greener take on the annual March Madness college basketball spectacle. Voting on produce is part of the friendly rivalry among research extension offices around the state, but it’s still competitive. And the winner will be announced Friday. (See update at end of story.)

“I don’t know that there’s not something nefarious going on. I mean, really? Winter squash beat out onions and now they’re leading potatoes as you and I speak?” said Todd Hagenbuch, agriculture specialist and county director of the Routt County Extension, rooting for potatoes during a call Thursday afternoon. “That just seems suspect.”

Hagenbuch, who admits he’s good friends with winter-squash supporter Alison O’Connor, has thoroughly enjoyed turning agriculture into a game. Coincidentally (or not?) the two were finalists last year with O’Connor’s pick, the sugar snap pea, beating out potatoes to become the 2024 Veggie Madness champion.

After her win last year, organizers held a mock news conference where O’Connor touted peas’ superiority over potatoes. Team Potato pushed back and held a presser of its own about the popularity of potatoes.

