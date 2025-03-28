The Catch Up: Sundance heads to Boulder, gun legislation moves forward and a sheep has quadruplets

The Catch Up: March 24-28, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Sundance announces plans to head to Colorado

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP FILE - The Egyptian Theatre is pictured on the eve of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival has agreed to move to Colorado. Starting in 2027, the event will be hosted in Boulder. The popular film event has called Utah home for the past four decades. Last year, it announced it could relocate to a mix of different locations, but ultimately decided on Thursday to head to Boulder. The festival has a large economic impact and is expected to bring millions of dollars to the state.

Major gun-control proposals close in on passage in Colorado

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun The Colorado legislature is considering a bill that would ban the manufacture, purchase and sale of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns that are capable of accepting detachable ammunition magazines, as well as some semiautomatic pistols and handguns.

Three gun-control proposals in the Colorado legislature could soon become state law. As KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports , they would mean some major changes for gun buyers. The most significant measure would create some of the strictest gun ownership rules in the country. It would make it illegal to buy, sell and make a wide range of guns without going through hours of training and getting a permit. Another measure would raise the purchasing age for ammunition to 21, in most cases. The third would require gun shows to have security measures and age restrictions in place. Republicans fiercely oppose the bills. Even if they become law, they’re likely to face challenges in court.

Boebert defends federal cuts at heavily moderated town hall

Patrick Semansky / AP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington.

While many Republicans are shying away from holding town halls, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert answered questions from constituents Wednesday. But the event was tightly managed and held over the phone. The majority of the questions were from people worried about the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government. Boebert staunchly defended all of the administration’s actions and pledged to do what she can in Congress to advance Trump’s agenda. A few constituents were able to ask their questions live, but most had to submit their questions in advance and they were read by a moderator. House Republicans have advised their members not to hold in-person town halls because of backlash. Colorado Republicans have either stuck to virtual events or refrained from holding them.

Colorado legislature codifies marriage rights for same-sex couples

A measure that repeals Colorado's ban on same-sex marriage is on its way to Governor Jared Polis's desk, after clearing the state House today. The state's ban on same-sex marriage hasn't been enforceable for nearly a decade. Coloradans voted last fall by a nearly two-thirds majority to end the ban. However, taking it off the state's books requires the legislature to act. Some lawmakers worry that if it isn't removed, Colorado could be open to a court challenge. Polis is expected to sign the measure.

Bennet calls military group chat leak “an embarrassment”

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today / John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet listens to a presentation by Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge during a tour of the Forest Service's Hilltop Parkway property in August 2023.

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet had an angry exchange with the head of the CIA on Tuesday over the fact that members of the Trump administration discussed military planning in a messaging group that accidentally included a journalist. Bennet was especially incensed that one participant was in Moscow where his device could have been vulnerable to interference. He called the oversight “an embarrassment." CIA head Ratcliffe said he didn't know how the reporter was added to the group thread.

A feasibility study updates Fort Collins City Council on a potential bike park

City of Boulder A cyclist at Valmont Park in Boulder. The large destination is one of the parks that the study is analyzing.

Plans for a bike park could be getting closer to reality after a recent Fort Collins City Council meeting. On Tuesday, the council held a work session to discuss an update on the bike park feasibility study. The report highlights other bike parks in similar communities and looks at what a bike park could offer for those living in Northern Colorado. The work to bring a bike park to Fort Collins has been years in the making with advocates from the Fort Collins Bike Park Collective making a bigger push about a year ago. However, the city council advanced discussions in October 2024 by launching an analysis and feasibility study. The study is being compiled by city staff, separate from those who are advocating for the park. But supporters are happy to see the process moving forward.

Zoo workers don't feel supported in their grief, research shows

Zoo workers don't feel supported in their grief, research shows Listen • 1:08

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A zookeeper at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance feeds an elephant on April 7th, 2024, in Denver, Colo. Some zookeepers who participated in the study expressed how leadership would transfer animals without notice or overlook the deaths of smaller animals, and many felt it was not okay to talk about their grief on the job.

Researchers at Colorado State University in partnership with the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance surveyed nearly 1,700 volunteers and employees to find out how zoos handle animal loss and grief. As KUNC’s Emma VandenEinde reports , the survey found many don’t feel supported. The majority of people surveyed had experienced an unexpected animal death in the last year. At least a third reported high levels of anxiety, depression, and burnout. But only 17% said their zoo had a formal process for handling that loss. Survey participants asked for more empathy from leadership after an animal's death. They also asked for time off to grieve or for memorial services.

Farokhmanesh replaces Medved as CSU men’s basketball coach

Colorado State University has a new men’s basketball head coach. Ali Farokhmanesh was officially named as the Rams’ coach Wednesday. He replaces Niko Medved, who took a head coaching job at the University of Minnesota. Farokhmanesh spent the past seven seasons as an Assistant Head Coach at CSU. He’ll take the reins of a program that’s coming off a Mountain West title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

