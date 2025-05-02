The Catch Up: New state budget, Future Legends saga, summer in Vail, avoiding invasive mussels

The Catch Up: April 28 - May 2, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Colorado House backs off plan to override veto of social media bill

The Colorado House backed away Monday from a bill that would have cracked down on social media companies. Gov. Jared Polis vetoed the measure, but lawmakers were expected to hold a vote to try to override him. Instead, the sponsor decided to drop the measure for the year, saying it needs more work.

The proposal would have required social media companies to investigate claims of illegal activity and suspend users in 72 hours if they're confirmed. Gov. Polis said the bill violated users' rights and required companies to police users without due process protections.

David Zalubowski/AP / AP The State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Denver. More than a dozen new laws passed during this year's legislative session are set to take effect on Monday.

New state budget finalized and signed

Gov. Polis officially signed next year's state budget Monday. To comply with the annual spending cap, lawmakers had to find a billion dollars to cut across the state government. Colorado's budget for next year will total $44 billion.

In education, K-12 funding will be raised to $12,000 per student. Tuition increases for state colleges and universities are capped at 3.5%. Meanwhile, reimbursement rates for Medicaid providers will not keep pace with inflation.

Diana Robinson The Milky Way over the Teton Range, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Wyoming is home to the first ‘dark sky’ airport in the world

DarkSkyAirport_WEB.mp3 Listen • 1:17

Jackson Hole, Wyoming's airport has just been certified by the nonprofit DarkSky International, the reigning authority on dark skies. It joins more than 80 dark sky places in our region, the largest concentration in the country.

According to airport staff , they have upgraded over 250 lighting fixtures by pointing them downwards, replacing bulbs with warmer colored options and making them motion-sensors. The airport is specifically dimming or turning off lights between sunset and sunrise, largely between 12 and 4 a.m., except for the ones needed for planes to land safely, like runway and air traffic tower lights.

Hurd, other Colorado congressional delegates protest Forest Service firings

Several of Colorado's congressional representatives are calling on the Trump administration to rehire U.S. Forest Service employees who help fight wildfires. Three thousand such employees were laid off nationwide.

The congressional members say the cuts threaten public safety and undermine years of local wildfire prevention efforts. Rep. Jeff Hurd of Grand Junction was the only Republican member of Congress in Colorado to protest the cuts alongside Democrats.

Several state lawmakers who represent wildfire \-prone districts on the Western slope are also raising concerns about the cuts.

Yadira Caraveo speaks to an audience during a campaign event. This week former staffers of Caraveo came forward to discuss turnover and the lawmaker's treatment of them while she was dealing with her own mental health struggles.

Caraveo faces allegations from former employees

Former staffers for northern Colorado Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo say she struggled with her mental health while in office, and that left them traumatized. They told the Colorado Sun they saw what they believe were two suicide attempts last year. When they suggested a safety plan, Caraveo gave them a choice between supporting her or resigning within a day.

Caraveo responded with a statement that she "was in a dark place" while suffering from depression, and regrets how she treated her staff. Caraveo served one term in Congress before narrowly losing to Rep. Gabe Evans last November. Staffers say they're speaking about Caraveo's mental health struggles — and their impact — because she has announced plans to run again in 2026.

Colorado sues over AmeriCorps cuts

Colorado is suing the Trump administration over AmeriCorps funding cuts. State officials say recent federal action prematurely ends the service of about 300 AmeriCorps members at nearly 200 sites across Colorado. Those positions supported everything from wildfire prevention to student tutoring to trail maintenance.

Colorado filed the lawsuit Tuesday and called the administration's move reckless. Last year about 1,400 AmeriCorps members served in the state.

Sharon Dunn / BizWest The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex

Future Legends appeals to keep occupancy permits in place

Future Legends filed an appeal with Windsor officials last week in an effort to prevent the town from shutting down the sports complex. Developer Jeff Katofsky is asking Windsor's Board of Adjustment to delay pulling occupancy permits. Windsor has already extended those temporary permits or certificates for the project at least seven times. The town had intended for those certificates to expire on Sunday.

It's unclear what that means next for the unfinished, debt-saddled complex. A court-ordered receivership was stalled by Future Legend's bankruptcy case, but that was dismissed earlier this month. A federal court denied Future Legends' request for a temporary injunction on the permit action last week.

State Of The Child report highlights youth concerns

State Of The Child Listen • 1:08

City and community leaders in Boulder surveyed about 900 local kids and teens to find out more about their well-being. The State of the Child report showed kids want safer outdoor spaces and transit areas. Other concerns in the report focused on addressing bullying and giving youth a more of a voice in schools and government. Some of the youth involved in the report will present the findings to Boulder City Council in mid-May, and they’ll work together to create some goals around those concerns.

Vail’s gearing up for summer

Vail Resorts is starting up some of its summer operations next month. You can hit the links at Keystone on May 9. Golf at Beaver Creek starts May 16. Full summer activities at both resorts — including chairlift and gondola rides and mountain biking — kick off in June.

Breckenridge, Crested Butte, and Vail Mountain all start their summer schedules the second week of June.

Vail Resorts recently reported a drop in skier visits and retail earnings. According to Vail Daily, if the numbers bear out, this would be the third year in a row the company hasn't met earning expectations.

AP / U.S. Department of Agriculture This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a group of zebra mussels.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife expands boat cleaning stations to combat zebra and quagga mussels