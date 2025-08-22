The Catch Up: Layoffs in Denver, fighting fires with AI and a spider ambassador retires

Happy Friday from KUNC News! Here are a few of the most interesting stories from the week of August 18-22:

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Denver cuts workforce to address budget woes

David Zalubowski / AP FILE - The tower from the Denver City/County Building, center, is flanked by a high rise office tower on one side and a crane on the other to combine pieces of the past, the present and the future Friday, March 24, 2023, in downtown Denver.

Denver is carrying out its first mass layoffs since 2011.

The mayor's office announced this week that 171 positions would be eliminated. That's nearly 2% of the city's workforce. Denver also cut more than 650 positions that were already vacant.

Officials expect this to be the only round of layoffs.

The move is part of the city's efforts to close a $200,000,000 budget shortfall projected for next year. The layoffs will solve half of that.

Gas stove warning requirement won’t be enforced for now

Colorado will not enforce its new law requiring health warnings on gas stoves until a court challenge is settled.

The first-in-the-nation rule went into effect earlier this month. It requires all gas stovetops sold in Colorado to come with warning labels about the indoor air pollution they create. That includes harmful compounds like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and benzene that increase the risk of cancer and asthma.

A home appliance trade group is suing the state, arguing the law violates the First Amendment. They’ve asked a federal court to stall enforcement. The Colorado Attorney General’s office has agreed to pause enforcement efforts until the court decides.

Advocates push for phasing out lead ammo as states advance voluntary approaches

Mike McTee / USGS A side-by-side comparison of copper and lead ammunition before and after they've hit targets. Non-lead ammunition, such as those made from copper, tend to remain intact, while lead ammunition can fragment into many small pieces.

Advocates push for phasing out lead ammo as states advance voluntary approaches Listen • 1:09

Advocacy groups representing current and former federal employees are urging Colorado to launch a phased-in ban on lead-based hunting ammo .

Lead bullets shatter upon impact, leaving tiny fragments in animal carcasses that scavengers feed on. Lead poisoning is the leading cause of death for critically endangered California condors, which also live in the canyonlands of northern Arizona and southern Utah.

The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks and the nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility are asking Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to phase out lead ammo and fishing tackle on state lands. In a letter to agency officials, they warned that lead also poses a risk to people who eat hunted meat.

The push comes as CPW prepares to finalize its 10-year State Wildlife Action Plan in September. A CPW spokesperson said the plan includes continuing hunter outreach and incentives for non-lead options but isn’t meant to introduce new rules.

AI cameras are becoming a bigger part of Colorado’s wildfire defense system

Brennan Linsley / AP Firefighters burn off natural ground fuel in an evacuated neighborhood on June 12, 2013, prepping the area for the encroachment of the wildfire in the Black Forest area north of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Large wildfires have burned tens of thousands of acres in Colorado this summer, and fighting them has been costly. Many firefighters are about to get new tech to help prevent future blazes from getting out of control.

Four years ago, only a handful of AI-powered panoramic cameras scanned for wildfires in Colorado.

Next year, the network of cameras is poised to grow to more than 160 sites. Douglas County, Breckenridge and the Roaring Fork Valley are recent additions to the camera network. Cameras are also being considered on Independence Pass.

Pano AI, a San Francisco company installing dozens of the cameras, has been busy this summer working to expand coverage from the Front Range to Routt County.

Westminster’s Rosie the Tarantula is retiring to a no-touch display

A big spider that’s had quite the social life at Westminster’s Butterfly Pavilion is retiring.

Rosie the Tarantula found fame at the Pavilion as part of a spider handling program that started in 1995.

Pavilion staff say they have discussed removing the attraction for years to protect Rosie and other aging tarantulas.

The Pavilion has plans to replace Rosie’s corner with a new enclosed exhibit.

Grand County cracking down on unsafe driving

Grand County is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for reckless driving after two fatal car crashes in recent weeks.

Drivers will face steeper fines and more severe consequences for violations like excessive speeding, aggressive driving and illegal passing. Serious violations could result in vehicle impoundment or arrest.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office personnel said they’re trying to address a concerning increase in dangerous driving.

How residents view Boulder's Blue Envelope program eight months later

Courtesy of Boulder Police Department

How residents view Boulder's Blue Envelope program eight months later Listen • 1:15

Boulder Police has been using its Blue Envelope program for almost eight months .

Hundreds of residents have taken the envelopes and lanyards that mark their disability or condition and store relevant documents that police would need. Officers have also been trained on how to deal with multiple scenarios.

The program's costs are covered by the Boulder Police Foundation and Police Chief Stephen Redfearn's budget, and it's available throughout Boulder County. It was the first of its kind in the state, but other departments – such as Jefferson County, Fort Collins and Erie – have caught on.

Anyone who wants an envelope or lanyard can pick one up at the police department or request one by email.