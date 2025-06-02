Colorado lawmakers and other officials respond to Boulder firebombing attack

Colorado elected officials responded to Sunday’s attack on a group gathering on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall in support of Israeli hostages. Statements condemning violence and calling for unity and support for the victims have been shared on various platforms and media. Gov. Jared Polis and others called the incident an act of terror. Others, like Attorney General and candidate for governor Phil Weiser are calling it a hate crime.

Run 4 Their Lives, the group that was attacked on Sunday, released its own statement saying that the group has gathered, like so many others across the country, to pray and walk while raising awareness for the hostages being held in Gaza.

Lawmakers from statewide seats to local representatives in Boulder also shared their thoughts and responses about the attack.

Gov. Polis spent the 24 hours following the attack by speaking with multiple media agencies, including this interview he shared on social media:

Hate is unacceptable in our Colorado for all.



Full interview from @9NEWS: https://t.co/7Cx39i21Qw pic.twitter.com/L1s0yyloUx — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 2, 2025

Many other lawmakers shared statements online as well. Here's a look at some of their responses:

1 of 9 — 47.jpg 2 of 9 — 51.jpg 3 of 9 — 49.jpg 4 of 9 — 50.jpg 5 of 9 — 52.jpg 6 of 9 — 48.jpg 7 of 9 — New Instagram Shape (1080 x 1350 px) (800 x 500 px).jpg 8 of 9 — 53.jpg 9 of 9 — 54.jpg

Other agencies around the state also shared statements like the Fort Collins Police Dept.:

A note from Chief Swoboda…



Our hearts go out to the Boulder community following Sunday’s criminal attack. We will all continue to learn from what happened and work together to make sure incidents like this won’t happen in Fort Collins. I have been in touch with our local Jewish… — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 2, 2025

An affidavit on Monday revealed that the suspect, Mohamed Soliman, is now charged with a hate crime. He's expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.