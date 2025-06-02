Live Blog: The latest information on the Boulder Pearl Street Mall attacks

Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell announced the attacker, Muhamed Sabry Soliman, would be charged with a hate crime and that when that charge includes attempted murder, the statutory federal sentence is life in prison.

"No one should ever be subjected to violence of any kind," said Grewell, "but our laws recognize that such violence is particurlarly pernicious when a person is targeted for their race, religion or national origin."

Grewell went on to say that according to the complaint, the attacker had been planning the event for a year. The affidavit states that Soliman had found the group on the internet and decided to wait until after his daughter graduated to perform the attack.

Grewell said, "He acted because he hated what he called a Zionist group."

"He said he wanted them all to die, he had no regrets and would go back and do it again," said Grewell. He added that Soliman had tried to purchase a firearm but had been denied because he was not a citizen.