“From pasture to table”: This Colorado classroom is a commercial kitchen where kids cut, sell meat

KUNC | By Erica Breunlin, The Colorado Sun
Published June 5, 2025 at 9:35 AM MDT
High school students are shown preparing meat in a kitchen work area setting.
Matt Stensland
/
The Colorado Sun
Soroco High School students, from right, Ryder Smith and Ari Berkley, and instructor Jay Whaley, trim cuts of meat to be used for ground beef May 5, 2025, at the school’s agriculture and technical education building in Oak Creek, Colorado. A RISE Grant from the state of Colorado enabled the school to offer the food production class.

One by one, the woolly, wide-eyed lambs take their turn nestled up in the lap of a stranger, legs dangling in the air, waiting patiently on their backs for what’s to come.

They lay mostly still and fall quiet, sometimes squirming, as students take their turn tending to each lamb, vaccinating and tagging them before shortening their tails and castrating the males.

Like in so many of Jay Whaley’s agriculture lessons, the learning is in the doing rather than in a textbook or on a Chromebook. With both delicacy and speed, Whaley walks his students step by step through the ways farmers care for the young in their flock. Then, he hands over his tools to the teens, coaching them as they attempt to match his precision in each procedure.

It’s a typical way that students studying agriculture at South Routt School District RE-3 spend part of their afternoon class time. They can also breeze through a demonstration breaking down how to artificially inseminate a cow. And they can seamlessly prepare and package many different cuts of meat.

Guiding students through “conception to consumption” is Whaley’s main job in the northwestern Colorado district.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

News The Colorado SunAgricultureK-12 EducationMeatpacking PlantsRoutt CountySchool
Erica Breunlin, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Erica Breunlin, The Colorado Sun