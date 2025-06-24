Grab your bike for free food and fun during Summer Bike to Work Day

The 37th Annual Summer Bike to Work Day has arrived. Communities around Northern Colorado are celebrating ditching their cars in favor of two wheels with special events and free food.

Bike to Work Day is held twice a year by many Colorado cities, once in the winter and again in the summer. This year, communities can expect to see more people on bikes on Wednesday, June 25.

In places like Fort Collins, they call the day “Fort Collins’ best holiday,” as cities focused on bikeability use it as an opportunity to celebrate bike culture and support local businesses.

Here’s a look at a handful of stops in Fort Collins and other cities celebrating Summer Bike to Work Day.

Fort Collins

Alex Hager / KUNC Fort Collins often celebrates its bike culture with Bike to Work Days and the annual Tour de Fat seen here on August 24, 2024.

Many stops around Fort Collins include a complimentary breakfast and mechanics available for bike issues. This includes New Belgium Brewing Company, which will host Sunny Stacks Pancakes and a bike mechanic from Homeward Alliance.

At the intersection of Willow and Linden streets, riders will find Wolverine Farm Publick House hosting FC Moves along with other city initiatives.

Multiple city agencies, bike mechanics and local businesses will also be set up at Oak Street Plaza. In all, there are nearly 90 stations to check out, withhe morning stations running from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Afternoon stations, which will include fewer stops, open from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Check out this interactive map for more stops.

Boulder

Boulder is another community focused on cycling year-round that uses Bike to Work Day as an opportunity to get new and longtime riders out on bikes. Many local businesses are hosting free breakfast for the day, including Full Cycle Bikes, Moe’s Broadway Bagel and the Rayback Collective. In the afternoon, riders can stop for a happy hour at Zeal and Skratch Labs Cafe. Breakfast runs from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

You can find all of Boulder's planned stops on the map below.

Greeley

The fun isn’t just west of I-25, Greeley is also hosting their own Bike to Work Day, dubbed “ Let’s Bike Day .” Free breakfast and “Let’s Bike Day” shirts will be available at these morning stops:

Lincoln Park – West of the Lincoln Park Gazebo

Family FunPlex Ampitheater – 1501 65th Ave.

City Hall – 1000 10th Ave.

Aims Community College – 16th Street and 47th Avenue

Bittersweet Park – 16th Street and 35th Avenue

UNC University Center – Southwestern entrance, accessible from the pathway at 11th Avenue and 22nd Street

All stops run from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m.

Longmont

Longmont is encouraging people to ditch their car for the day and bike to work, go out for errands, and to see friends. To celebrate the event, city officials are hosting a free pancake breakfast at Longmont’s Celebration Station at Civic Center Plaza from 7:00 until 9:00 a.m. The city will raffle off prizes and have the Longmont Bicycle Company available to help with any bicycle issues.

Denver

Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency Bike to work day isn't just for pedal bikes. People are invited to bike, e-bike, walk or use public transit for the event.

Denver is expecting thousands of people to hit the streets on a bicycle for the event. And they’ll be prepared with as many as 235 different stations throughout the Denver metro area. With almost too many to name, some popular stops include the Pedal for Pancakes at Skyline Park, which hosts an annual breakfast station in the center of town. Other stops are focused on the commute home with plenty of after parties. Find a map and the full list of stops for your Denver area commute here .

Forecast

Unlike the chilly temperatures that surrounded the Winter Bike to Work Day, riders are in luck this week. Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be overcast skies with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and only rising to about 80 degrees.

