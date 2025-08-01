Seminars at Steamboat was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community in Northwest Colorado.
Seminars at Steamboat: The Role of the University in a Democratic Society with Dr. Ted Mitchell
Dr. Ted Mitchell, President of the American Council on Education
Ted Mitchell is an experienced educator, innovator and policy maker. His long career in education has included roles in academia, federal education policy and organizational leadership, with a special focus on access to high-quality outcomes for all students. He is currently President of the American Council on Education (ACE).