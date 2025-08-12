A lot of kids in Colorado can access a loaded gun, according to a new study

Nearly one-third of kids in Colorado say they could access a loaded firearm without adult permission, according to a new study by researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health.

But just as significant is how those kids report they could obtain that firearm. While a slight majority — 53% — say they could access the firearm within their own home, others said they could get a loaded gun from an extended family member, from a friend, or through purchase or theft.

The new study is the first to look in more detail at ways Colorado kids say they could obtain loaded guns. The researchers hope the findings will inform future public health efforts to protect kids from firearm-related harms.

"It's not just about a parent's decision about what they're doing in their home or what they teach their kid about firearm safety," said Ashley Brooks-Russell, an associate professor at the School of Public Health who worked on the study and is the director of the school's Injury and Violence Prevention Center. "It's about the whole community."

The study was published last month in JAMA Network Open.

