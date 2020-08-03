-
'Probably All Of These Cases Have To Do With Mental Health,' Says Researcher Analyzing Colorado's Extreme Risk LawA new Colorado gun law has been divisive from the start. Now, a group of researchers is analyzing how it has been used in its first year.
-
Experts fear these increases could continue as the pandemic drags on.
-
Sheltering in place isn't new for children who live in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence, and shootings haven't eased during the pandemic. St. Louis families improvise to keep kids safe.
-
The organization's new campaign includes gun control efforts at the federal and state levels.
-
In most American cities, gun homicides are on the decline. But Durham, North Carolina, saw its homicide rate rise in 2019. While the community copes with…
-
Mortality rates started rising in 2016. What was driving that uptick? A new study says gun homicides of young black and Hispanic men.
-
The Urban Re-Entry Group, is a gathering place for young black men who have been paralyzed by gun violence. Here, conversations flow freely about guns and violence, sex and politics, and life and death.
-
After a mass shooting, resources pour into the community to help victims and survivors cope. As these incidents continue to unfold, the grim infrastructure that springs up around them is growing larger and more sophisticated.
-
Dee Smith didn't know De'Von Bailey. But he knows Bailey's family, and says he was angry when he heard that the 19-year-old had been killed by Colorado…
-
The chief executives of many prominent U.S. companies sent a letter to U.S. senators on Thursday urging them to pass new federal gun control laws.