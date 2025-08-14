Colorado e-bike survey shows rebate users cutting car trips, still facing weather and street challenges

One-third of e-bike buyers who got their cycles through the now-depleted Colorado rebate fund are replacing two to three car trips each week with the battery-powered two-wheelers, a new state survey shows.

All Coloradans can still get e-bike discounts at the cash register through a less-lucrative state tax credit of $450. The new state survey of more than 3,000 who redeemed the older, higher rebates shows e-bike adopters avoiding car commutes and errands wherever possible, but also facing ongoing barriers, such as weather challenges and unprotected bike lanes.

E-bike advocates looking to reduce pollution from cars and make Colorado cities more livable said the survey’s broad response shows state and local governments should continue the subsidies, and redouble road safety efforts.

“Colorado e-bike rebates are a cost-effective tool to cut emissions, reduce traffic and help households save money — sometimes even allowing them to downsize from two cars to one,” said Matt Frommer, transportation and land use policy manager with the nonprofit Southwest Energy Efficiency Project. “Plus, they’re just fun to ride. They’ve brought a whole new segment of Coloradans into biking, and we’ll need to invest more in their safety to keep the momentum going.”

“Financial incentives significantly increase access to e-bikes and make them a more attractive option for individuals who might not otherwise purchase one,” said Benedict Wright, education manager for Bicycle Colorado. Wright said the group applauds the survey’s efforts “to understand and quantify the personal and environmental impacts of e-bikes and e-bike incentives in our state,” and highlights the potential for further expanding e-bike adoption.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.