Six people dead after ‘dairy accident' in Weld County

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:18 PM MDT
Six people are confirmed dead after first responders were called for a "confined space" rescue.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as we receive more information.

Six people are dead after what officials say was a “dairy accident” in Weld County.

According to a press release from the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District, they responded to a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a “confined space rescue.” When crews arrived at the 32000 block of Weld County Road, near Keenesburg, they entered the space and discovered six bodies. The victims have since been removed.

Confined spaces at dairies can include silos, milk tanks, feed bins and tunnels.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) has confirmed that they are investigating.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
