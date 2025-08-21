Six people dead after ‘dairy accident' in Weld County

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as we receive more information.

Six people are dead after what officials say was a “dairy accident” in Weld County.

According to a press release from the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District, they responded to a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday for a “confined space rescue.” When crews arrived at the 32000 block of Weld County Road, near Keenesburg, they entered the space and discovered six bodies. The victims have since been removed.

Confined spaces at dairies can include silos, milk tanks, feed bins and tunnels.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) has confirmed that they are investigating.