Self-driving car company Waymo heading to metro Denver in 2026

KUNC | By Tamara Chuang, The Colorado Sun
Published September 4, 2025 at 9:34 AM MDT
A self-driving car sits parked idle on a city street.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
A Waymo self-driving vehicle sits curbside, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. The Silicon Valley company says it will be one of first driverless car services to hit the road in Colorado in the near future.

Waymo is on the way to Denver, the autonomous-driving technology company said Tuesday.

The Silicon Valley company, a subsidiary of Alphabet and formerly known as the Google Self-Driving Car Project, will be one of first driverless car services to hit the road in Colorado, at least for ride-hailing passengers. The company is already offering rides to customers in Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco

But for locals hoping to hail a ride soon, that’s not happening just yet, Waymo spokesperson Sandy Karp said.

“We won’t be serving riders right away,” Karp said in an email. “We’re beginning with an exploratory phase to understand Denver’s unique driving environment while engaging with local officials and community partners.”

While there’s no ETA, Karp did say service in Denver is expected by next year and will include the metro area. Part of the “exploratory” phase is to work with communities where the service will be offered. That includes not just local policymakers, but first responders.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

