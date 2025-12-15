Concerns over strong winds force Xcel Energy to consider power shutoffs to avoid the risk of wildfires

Xcel Energy officials say they are considering "Public Safety Power Shutoffs” ahead of forecasted strong winds on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The measure essentially turns off power to avoid potentially knocked-down powerlines from sparking a wildfire. The measure would leave some Front Range Coloradans temporarily in the dark.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the Fort Collins area. Similar conditions are expected south of there into Denver, with a risk of slightly stronger winds further south in the Colorado Springs area.

According to a press release from Xcel Energy, if the company does take measures to shut off the power, restoring it could take several hours to a few days. The slow restoration is necessary because, “crews must inspect lines and repair damage before they can be safely re-energized.”

A lawsuit blamed an Xcel Energy powerline for the Marshall Fire , which destroyed more than 1,00 homes and commercial buildings. The power company settled a related lawsuit for $640 million without admitting any fault. Since taking these extra measures during strong storms, customers have also requested more communication from the company.