AGC Biologics to layoff hundreds in Boulder, Longmont

BOULDER — AGC Biologics Inc. plans to lay off nearly 300 workers in Boulder County as the contract pharmaceutical manufacturer attempts to sell its factories in Longmont and Boulder.

“AGC Biologics is initiating a structured process to sell its large-scale mammalian production sites in Colorado,” a company spokesperson told BizWest in an emailed statement Tuesday. “This allows us to sharpen our company’s focus on core strengths, while addressing the opportunity of the increased demand for U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure.”

The Washington-headquartered AGC entered the local market in 2020 after it spent $40 million to buy the former AstraZeneca PLC plant at 5550 Airport Road in Boulder, which had been idle for roughly a year. About a year later, it took over the Novartis facility at 4000 Nelson Road in Longmont.

