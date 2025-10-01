New report calls for policy changes with Colorado River 'on the cusp of failure'

A new report from a coalition of environmental nonprofits is calling for changes to Colorado River management and urging policymakers to act more quickly in their response to shrinking water supplies.

The report’s authors stress a need for urgent action to manage a river system that they say is “on the cusp of failure.”

“We are looking at serious, chronic shortages,” said Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council. "And we don't just mean one day in a couple of decades. We could see a crash on the Colorado River as soon as two years from now, or less.”

A crash, they said, could mean water levels so low in the nation’s largest reservoirs that major dams are rendered inoperable , leaving some cities and farms with less water than they are legally owed. To stave off that crash, the report includes nine recommendations, including calls for major cutbacks to water demand.

Its authors focused largely on three things: reducing water use, modifying the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam, and changing the process by which new rules for sharing water are decided.

State leaders throughout the Colorado River basin seem to agree that significant cutbacks are needed, but conversations about who exactly should make those cutbacks often devolve into finger pointing. The nonprofits behind this new report say each state needs to be more specific and come up with a “curtailment plan” about how it could use less water within its borders. They acknowledge that drawing up those cuts will likely be a complicated and painful process, but a necessary one.

“Yes, it's bad, but there's a path through it,” said Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute. “The solution to this problem is actually simple. It's not going to be easy, but it is simple. Don't pull more water from the river.”

Their suggested approach also means hitting the brakes on new dams and diversions. The report tallied 30 proposals for new water development in the river’s Upper Basin states of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico. Now, its authors say, is not the time to stretch an already-strained river system even further.

The report’s second major proposal is to re-engineer Glen Canyon Dam, which holds back Lake Powell. The nation’s second-largest reservoir has dropped to record lows in recent years, and it’s currently about a quarter full. If water levels drop much further, they could fall below the intake for hydropower generators inside the dam. Further, they could drop below any pipes that allow water to pass through the dam. That could jeopardize the ability to send water to major cities downstream, like Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

In years when reservoir levels threaten to drop that low, federal water managers have shuffled water into Lake Powell from other upstream reservoirs. The new report says more permanent fixes, like the construction of new pipes inside the dam, are needed.

“Those reservoir levels are not a conspiracy,” Frankel said. “There's not really any debate about whether there's water in those reservoirs. A solution of, ‘Hey, let's just keep the reservoirs higher and avoid having to deal with this epic plumbing challenge’ is absurd."

Alex Hager / KUNC The Colorado River flows through Grand County, Colorado on Oct. 23, 2023. A new report calls for states to plan for curtailments to water use as the river shrinks.

The report’s authors did not mince words in their critiques of the current system for agreeing on new water management rules.

“We're so far away from meeting the moment right now," said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network. “The moment might as well be on another planet.”

Negotiations about sharing the river are stuck. The current rules for managing Colorado River water expire in 2026, and the seven states that use it are on the hook to come up with new ones. Negotiators from those states have been meeting for years now, and don’t appear to be close to a deal despite mounting calls for new policies, a steadily shrinking river and a fast-approaching deadline .

“We're so clearly not addressing the depth of challenge we're facing,” Frankel said of the negotiators. “And what we're asking is, is it because of the process?”

Under the current structure, the report’s authors say, those negotiations lack transparency. Environmental groups, farmers, city leaders, Native American tribes and others who will have to deal with the consequences of negotiators’ decisions have mostly been left on the outside looking in.

“What we want is honest debate and discussion,” Roerink said. “There's not even a meaningful regulatory process going on where we can debate, scrutinize, vet, and provide meaningful ideas about how we're going to manage the nation's two largest reservoirs.”

The coalition of nonprofits that co-signed the report includes Glen Canyon Institute, Great Basin Water Network, Living Rivers, Utah Rivers Council and Save the Colorado.

Their work joins a number of similar calls for action that have been released in recent months. A September letter from former officials and academics said urgent changes are needed to protect Glen Canyon Dam. That same group released a memo in May calling for states to embrace some “shared pain” and agree on cutbacks.

Other outside groups – including a coalition of Native American tribes and a large collection of environmental nonprofits – have made their own suggestions for the next phase of river management. It is yet to be determined how or if their ideas will influence those closed-door negotiations.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC in Colorado and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. KUNC is solely responsible for its editorial coverage.

