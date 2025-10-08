Boulder County to cut 90 jobs amid $30M–$40M shortfall

Boulder County is eliminating about 90 positions, including 31 layoffs, as local leaders try to close a looming budget gap.

The cuts could ripple through core county services and affect residents, while also slowing hiring across departments.

The Boulder County Housing Authority and Boulder County Public Health are planning additional, yet-to-be-announced reductions.

County officials say they face a structural deficit in the general fund, fueled by uncertainty over state and federal aid, inflation, and unpredictable revenue from property and sales taxes.

The County must save $30 million to $40 million over the next three years.

