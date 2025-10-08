© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder County to cut 90 jobs amid $30M–$40M shortfall

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Published October 8, 2025 at 10:45 AM MDT
An odd fountain with metal streamers instead of water sits outside a faded white stone building with the words courthouse etched over the front door
Gabe Allen
/
KUNC
Boulder County is eliminating around 90 positions to try and fill a massive budget shortfall. The county says it needs to find $30-to-40 million dollars in savings over the next three years.

Boulder County is eliminating about 90 positions, including 31 layoffs, as local leaders try to close a looming budget gap.

The cuts could ripple through core county services and affect residents, while also slowing hiring across departments.

The Boulder County Housing Authority and Boulder County Public Health are planning additional, yet-to-be-announced reductions.

County officials say they face a structural deficit in the general fund, fueled by uncertainty over state and federal aid, inflation, and unpredictable revenue from property and sales taxes.

The County must save $30 million to $40 million over the next three years.

To read the entire story, visit Axios Boulder.

Tags
News Axios BoulderBoulder CountylayoffsFinanceBoulder
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
See stories by Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder