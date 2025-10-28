© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New NTSB report reveals additional details in fatal Erie plane crash

KUNC | By Isabella Escobedo,
Alex Murphy
Published October 28, 2025 at 1:23 PM MDT
A map of erie showing the airport and the location of the crash
Google Maps
The plane crashed just east of the airport. Investors are continuing to look into what caused the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a preliminary report into a deadly plane crash near the Erie airport.

According to the report, the single-engine aircraft crashed on Oct. 19 at approximately 3:30 p.m., just east of the Erie Municipal Airport runway.

The airplane was used for flight instructions. On board was 22-year-old instructor Niles Tilenius and 21-year-old student pilot William Johnston. Previous reports say neither man was from Colorado.

The report says the JMB aircraft was practicing touch-and-go landings at the time of the crash. Tilenius and Johnston had completed four circuits of touch-and-go landings on the runway when they began their fifth approach.

According to witnesses, the airplane did not touch down this time and instead leveled off and began to climb. The report says, "Multiple witnesses located both at the airport and surrounding the airport reported seeing the airplane tumble or flip and then spin to the ground. Surveillance camera footage showed the airplane in a nose-low spin and then impact the ground."

Investigators note that the airframe parachute was not deployed. The system is an emergency parachute for small aircraft that helps lower an aircraft to the ground.

A new report from the New York Post says Tilenius was from California. He had recently landed two commercial pilot offers and was scheduled to start at GoJet Airlines on Nov. 18.

Investigators are continuing to look into the exact cause of the crash.
Tags
News EriePlane Crash
Isabella Escobedo
Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.
See stories by Isabella Escobedo
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy