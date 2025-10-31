Colorado State football looking to regroup after tough start to season

The Colorado State University football program began the 2025 season with high expectations.

The Rams were coming off an impressive eight-win season that included a win over rival Wyoming and an appearance in the "Snoop Dogg" Arizona Bowl against Miami of Ohio.

However, a slow start that hasincluded a few bad losses has CSU sitting at 2-6. It led to the ouster of former head coach Jay Norvell and star quarterback Bryden Fowler-Nicolosi.

"There are several reasons for their struggles," said Brian Roth, the longtime radio announcer for the Rams. "Colorado State lost a bunch of key players in the transfer portal. They went and tried to replace those players and maybe those haven't worked out as well as they could have. They have also lost a ton of guys to injuries, on the offense and along that defensive line as well. So you kind of mix it all up together and you get what the Rams are right now, and that's a 2 and 6 football team."

CSU is currently on the search for a new head football coach to replace Norvell. Tyson Summers is serving as the interim head coach.

The Rams will join the Pac-12 Conference in July of next year and will begin competing in the conference starting with the 2026-2027 academic year. They will join current Mountain West Conference members Boise State, Fresno State and San Diego State as part of an expansion to rebuild the conference. Oregon State and Washington State are already in the mix.

Roth said the Rams are building to compete at that next level upon arriving in the conference.

"It will be a big step up in competition for Colorado State, but that's OK," said Roth. "That's what this school and the university and the athletic department want. You want to be associated with other like-minded institutions and departments that are putting in the resources to becoming the best that they possibly can be."

The Rams will host UNLV next Saturday before embarking on a two-game road trip that will take them to New Mexico and Boise State before closing out the season at home against Air Force.