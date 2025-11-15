This Frisco home sale is the most expensive on record in the town's history

Frisco just saw its most expensive home sale on record coming in at over $6.5 million for a single-family in the Frisco Heights subdivision.

The Summit County Assessor's Office said the data it has indicates the sale that occurred on Monday, Oct. 20 is the highest priced single-family residence on record, and the Altitude Realtors Association confirmed this through Multiple Listing Service data.

The approximate 6,135-square-foot home with six bedrooms and six bathrooms is located at 152 County Road 1040 and sits on a 1.17-acre lot. Selling realtor Derrick Fowler, owner of Colorado Mountain Homes Real Estate, said the home's amenities and its near-perfect condition is what made it stand out to him.

He said unique amenities in the property included elm flooring from a Tibetan monastery and a horse-shoe, or "rough neck," shaped bar. Additionally, because one of the home's prior owners was a professional skier, he said there's a sizable workout room as well alongside a media/game room. There's also a butler's pantry, a turret-level office and a second-floor wet bar. The home came fully furnished with art and decor.

The home was built in 2011, but Fowler said it would be difficult to know it was built 1.5 decades ago given its current condition.

"No exaggeration -- everything in that home is absolutely perfect," he said.

He said Aspen-based Zanier Construction Company "knocked it out of the park" and built a home that withstood the test of time and weather that was kept in tip-top condition thanks to the previous owners being meticulous in their maintenance in the property.

"The finishes and the attention to detail in this house were unbelievable," he said. "When we had the property inspector come check it out for the buyers, he said had never seen a house with so few issues, and they go through things with a fine-tooth comb."

The home has a 2,500-square-foot, concrete patio surrounded with what Fowler said is a manicured lawn featuring wildflowers and a picturesque rock wall set to the backdrop of Mount Royal and Wichita Mountain. It has a 1,500-square-foot driveway with a four-car garage, and the 11,100-square-foot driveway can accommodate around 20 vehicles. The sale of the home included snowblowers and a Polaris utility vehicle with a 6-foot snowplow.

It is tucked back in Frisco, giving owners privacy from the hustle of Summit Boulevard and Main Street, while still being a walk away from the Dillon Reservoir.

Fowler said the property in the Frisco Heights subdivision was first listed for $7.2 million before dropping to $6.56 million, and it was on the market for around six months. President of the Colorado Association of Realtors Dana Cottrell said the Altitude Realtors Association's multiple listing service data demonstrates the next most expensive sale in Frisco went for around $6 million.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: