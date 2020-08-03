-
A number of economic forces continue to lure new buyers to the market even during the winter, a historically slower time for real estate sales.
-
The economy may be on life support due to COVID-19, but housing sales across the nation soared in June , according to a report released Wednesday from...
-
A historic drop in rates has millions of homeowners refinancing to save money. It's helping home sales, but it's not helping the broader economy as much as it would in a normal recession.
-
After 27 months of continual decline , the number of Americans falling behind on their mortgage payments is on the rise.
-
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. A surge of out-of-staters are fleeing major cities and purchasing homes in...
-
April Poley is a broker and real estate agent in Gillette, Wyoming. Lately she's been getting a lot of her potential clients through a business called...
-
The fate of the former home of the Museum of Boulder won’t be decided until 2019.Officials are exploring several options for the Harbeck-Bergheim House.…
-
This summer, the housing market was expected to be extremely competitive, with lots of buyers vying for a limited number of homes. But it turns out, the…
-
When Nancy and Steven Innis built their new home in Greeley, they equipped it with the latest in water conservation tech.The automatic kitchen faucet…
-
A new, state-of-the-art indoor music venue is coming to Denver’s rapidly growing River North District, or RiNo. The Mission Ballroom will anchor the new…