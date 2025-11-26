Looking to celebrate Thanksgiving by giving back? Here’s what you can do in Northern Colorado

If you want to acknowledge your gratitude this Thanksgiving by paying it forward, opportunities to do just that are available across Northern Colorado this week.

A variety of events feeding the public are in need of donations and volunteers, and some charity fundraisers are planned. Here’s a rundown.

Breckenridge

Father Dyer United Methodist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at Mi Casa Restaurant on S. Park Avenue. They need volunteers to either open or close the event that runs from 2:15 to 5:30 p.m. Volunteers will serve dinner buffet style, along with helping to bus tables and clean up. They also have a call out for people to volunteer to bring pie.

Denver

Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving organizers are seeking volunteers to help prep, cook, serve and deliver meals. Pickups and deliveries will run from Metro Caring on 18th Avenue from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can also request a meal delivery through the event's website.

Project Angel Heart is looking for help with its second annual Gobble Gobble Give. The group's largest delivery day of the year is Wednesday, November 26. 400 volunteers are needed to make it happen.

Project Worthmore needs people to assist with packing food and completing contactless deliveries. The group distributes food boxes to members of the refugee community during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army has all the volunteers it needs for packing and serving Thanksgiving dinners, but help is needed with this year's Red Kettle campaign to collect donations.

Mile High United Way is having its Turkey Trot fundraiser on Thursday at Washington Park. In addition to serving the organization's work, the Turkey Trot is now a qualifier race for BOLDERBoulder.

Fort Collins

FoCo Cafe will prepare Thanksgiving lunches for pick-up and dine-in on Thursday. You can order a meal for yourself and pay for a meal for someone who can't afford it. The cafe expects to serve over 200 meals to the community this Thanksgiving Day. Pickup is from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. and dine- in is from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Realities For Children’s Bikes For Tykes program is taking donated bicycles and monetary donations for helmets for children. The donation drive runs through December 2.

Golden

First United Methodist Church of Golden will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community. Anyone who wants to donate a dish should contact the church office. Drop-off is from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m..

The Golden Mill restaurant is taking reservations for a festive lunch with a Mexican twist on Thursday. It is free or “pay what you can.” Donations and a portion of beverage sales will benefit BGoldN, a local organization helping neighbors in need.

Greeley

Meals on Wheels of Greeley and Weld County will be closed Thursday and Friday for their staff and volunteers to spend Thanksgiving with their families. However, there's always a need for food prep and delivery volunteers.

United Way of Weld County is looking for volunteers to help assemble care packages for seniors and families in need, to serve food at its overnight shelter and more.

Gunnison

Mountain Roots Food Project recruits volunteers and accepts donations for food boxes for the holidays and year-round.

Loveland

The Loveland Turkey Trot still needs volunteers on Thursday. The race needs registration and sign-in helpers and people to help clean up afterward. They're also looking for photographers, greeters and more for the event at McKee Medical Center.

Multiple locations

Coats For Colorado is accepting donations at sites across the state. The group is collecting gently used or new coats through the end of November. All sizes are needed, with an emphasis on children’s and adult extra large sizes.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance: