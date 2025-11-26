Newly-elected leaders are taking office along the Northern Front Range

Mayors and city council members are taking office, or preparing to take office, in several northern Front Range communities after they were elected earlier this month.

Greeley’s Mayor Dale Hall was sworn in as the city’s first new mayor in eight years during a city council meeting last week, replacing John Gates, who served four two-year terms as mayor and on the city council before that.

After the swearing-in, Hall said two of his top priorities are housing affordability and public safety. He also plans to focus on growing the city’s economy and building on projects like West Greeley’s Catalyst development.

“Strategic projects such as the catalyst entertainment district will help create destination amenities, expand our tax base, support our local businesses and contribute to a thriving community,” Hall said.

Greeley also has two new members of its city council:

Ward 4 City Council Member Brian Rudy

At-large City Council Member Ryan Roth

And two returning council members:

Ward 2 City Council Member Deborah DeBoutez

Ward 3 City Council Member Johnny Olson

Other northern Front Range communities also elected new leaders this month, including Boulder, Fort Collins and Loveland.

Boulder

City Council Member Matt Benjamin

City Council Member Rob Kaplan

City Council Member Nicole Speer

City Council Member Mark Wallach

Fort Collins

Mayor Emily Francis

District 1 City Council Member Chris Conway

District 3 City Council Member Josh Fudge

District 5 City Council Member Amy Hoeven

Loveland

Mayor Patrick McFall

Ward 1 City Council Member Geoff Frahm

Ward 2 City Council Member Sarah Rothberg

Ward 3 City Council Member Caitlin Wyrick

Ward 4 City Council Member Zeke Cortez

For election results specific to your community, contact your county clerk's office, visit their website or visit the Secretary of State's website.