Newly-elected leaders are taking office along the Northern Front Range

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods
Published November 26, 2025 at 3:18 PM MST
A screenshot of the online broadcast of Greeley City Council's regular meeting shows newly-elected Greeley mayor Dale Hall posing for a photo with outgoing mayor John Gates in front of the rest of the council.
Greeley City Council
In a screenshot of the online broadcast of Greeley City Council's regular meeting on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, newly-elected Greeley mayor Dale Hall poses for a photo with outgoing mayor John Gates in front of the rest of the council.

Mayors and city council members are taking office, or preparing to take office, in several northern Front Range communities after they were elected earlier this month.

Greeley’s Mayor Dale Hall was sworn in as the city’s first new mayor in eight years during a city council meeting last week, replacing John Gates, who served four two-year terms as mayor and on the city council before that.

After the swearing-in, Hall said two of his top priorities are housing affordability and public safety. He also plans to focus on growing the city’s economy and building on projects like West Greeley’s Catalyst development.

“Strategic projects such as the catalyst entertainment district will help create destination amenities, expand our tax base, support our local businesses and contribute to a thriving community,” Hall said.

Greeley also has two new members of its city council:

  • Ward 4 City Council Member Brian Rudy 
  • At-large City Council Member Ryan Roth

And two returning council members:

  • Ward 2 City Council Member Deborah DeBoutez
  • Ward 3 City Council Member Johnny Olson

Other northern Front Range communities also elected new leaders this month, including Boulder, Fort Collins and Loveland.

Boulder

  • City Council Member Matt Benjamin 
  • City Council Member Rob Kaplan
  • City Council Member Nicole Speer
  • City Council Member Mark Wallach

Fort Collins

  • Mayor Emily Francis
  • District 1 City Council Member Chris Conway
  • District 3 City Council Member Josh Fudge
  • District 5 City Council Member Amy Hoeven

Loveland

  • Mayor Patrick McFall
  • Ward 1 City Council Member Geoff Frahm
  • Ward 2 City Council Member Sarah Rothberg
  • Ward 3 City Council Member Caitlin Wyrick
  • Ward 4 City Council Member Zeke Cortez

For election results specific to your community, contact your county clerk's office, visit their website or visit the Secretary of State's website.
