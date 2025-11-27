Greeley Armory returns with more community activities, arts and crafts

A staple in Greeley is back with new features, a flower garden, bookstore and more community fanfare.

The Greeley Armory reopened this past summer after a series of renovations. It features a coffee shop, plant store, bookstore, stage, and art gallery.

Ashley Fusco was one of the three partners who contributed to the Armory's reopening process.

Fusco said despite the building being over 100 years old, it's still serving a purpose.

"It's been exciting," she said. "People come back in and remember when they were here and when it was a restaurant. I've had people in their 90s, late 80s, early 90s come in and remember when they would come here when it was the actual army, Armory and they held dances. So, it's just fun to have an old building with so much history back open for the public to utilize in so many different ways."

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC A spices and horror-themed collectibles store is shown inside the Greeley Armory. The historic building recently reopened to the public this past summer after a series of renovations that included a bookstore, coffee shop, plant story and art gallery.

Guests are greeted by The Midnight Oil Bookstore which features comic books and other themed novels. To the left is an antique store with different herbs and spices packaged in jars for purchase, along with spooky themed merchandise and novelties that depict characters from famous horror movies.

In the back is the Cauldron Espresso coffee shop, where Keith Whipf serves up some fresh local brew daily. Patrons can also enjoy some good paninis from Shinobis Paninis while meeting up and hanging out with friends in a nearby seating area.

Paintings and artwork from local artists grace the walls upstairs in the balcony area. Towards the rear is the Green Shop plant store that features some of the area's indoor and outdoor variety.

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC The Green Shop plant store inside the Greeley Armory is shown in downtown Greeley on Thursday, November 27. The shop is one of several new businesses in the recently reopened building on 8th Avenue.

Local activities are also held at the armory, including ballet and dance classes from "On Pointe Dance and Movement" that are taught by Greeley resident Melissa Jacobson.

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Greeley resident Melissa Jacobson along with her daughters Addison and Makayla prepare for a ballet dance class at The Greeley Armory on Thursday, November 20 in Greeley. Melissa teaches courses for "On Pointe Dance and Movement" as part of several activities that are being held at the 8th Avenue venue.

The Greeley Armory is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.