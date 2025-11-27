Want to cut your own Christmas tree? Here's how to get a permit and plan ahead

Whether you're inspired by Clark Griswold's epic haul or just want a Charlie Brown Christmas, cutting your own holiday tree can be a great family outing.

Permits are now available for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest through Recreation.gov. For the Canyon Lakes Ranger District, cutting is permitted from Nov. 22 to Jan. 7. The U.S. Forest Service has a document that provides detailed instructions and maps of the areas where cutting is permitted.

Poudre Wilderness Volunteers and Smokey Bear will be at the Arrowhead Lodge U.S. Forest Service Visitor Center in Bellevue and Potbelly Restaurant and Lounge in Red Feather Lakes, sharing maps and information about tree cutting this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll have another opportunity Dec. 6 and 7.

When out on the hunt for your Christmas tree, remember some basic rules:

Only cut from Forest Service land. Cutting a tree on private property could land you in big trouble.

Don't cut trees that are close to the road, trails, or developed campsites. Follow federal guidelines and pick a tree that's at least 75 feet away.

Have your tree cutting permit on hand or displayed on your dashboard.

Don't top trees. Pick a whole tree and cut it 6 inches or less from the ground. And don't leave a mess - scatter any trimmings.

And unlike Clark Griswold, don't cut trees with trunks over 6 inches in diameter.

U.S. Forest Service/Canyon Lakes Ranger District

Avoiding the crowds and other tips

The Forest Service recommends picking a weekday, if possible, to go on a tree hunt. You'll enjoy the experience better without the crowds. And as with any excursion into the woods, pack smart and prepare for the possibility of winter conditions and extreme temperatures. Give yourself plenty of daylight to find and pack out a tree. You should stay on public roads and take a vehicle with four-wheel drive or bring chains.