Greeley sends Cascadia zoning repeal to voters

There was not much doubt Tuesday night that the Greeley city council would refer a repeal of zoning for the Cascadia project to voters, but it really seemed like a done deal after Dennis Houston spoke.

"We totally support and encourage the city council to place Cascadia on the ballot, so the public can make an informed decision for the future of Greeley," Houston said. He spoke on behalf of the developers and of the Colorado Eagles, who have their future home tied up in the project plans.

"This is about transparency, trust and informed choice," he said. "Cascadia isn't just a project, it's a pathway to prosperity that will create thousands of jobs, boost local businesses, strengthen the community of Greeley for generations to come."

City of Greeley / City of Greeley In a screenshot from Tuesday's council meeting, Dennis Houston tells city leaders that developers of Cascadia are in full support of sending a zoning repeal to voters. Houston was representing the Water Valley Company and the Colorado Eagles hockey team. "A special election would be about giving every Greeley citizen a chance to weigh in based on facts, not falsehoods," Houston said.

Tuesday night's public comment period was dominated by calls for council to follow through on a democratic process around the controversial development for West Greeley. The entire project includes a new ice arena for the Colorado Eagles, a hotel, water park, and commercial and residential development.

Many residents, like Joseph Kennedy, questioned the project's ability to do all that has been promised by developers. He pointed to a failed example one town over.

"Future Legends stadium is three minutes away from where we're talking about putting this new arena, that stadium is bankrupt in Windsor, it's not pulling in the crowds they thought, it's not doing what they expected to do when they built it," Kennedy said.

Other community members were critical of the city's financial commitments and how Cascadia might hurt downtown.

City council approved zoning for the project back in September, but a citizen's petition certified by the city clerk last month forced a new decision: repeal the zoning or send a repeal to voters. Greeley's leaders, including new Mayor Dale Hall and Councilmembers Brian Rudy and Ryan Roth, unanimously voted for the ballot.

"This does not repeal Cascadia - just to make that very clear - it does mean that the zoning goes away for a year," said Councilmember Tommy Butler.

If voters passed the repeal, the specific zoning structure - a joint application by the city and other entities related to the Water Valley Water Company - would be delayed, but city staff said individual property owners could move forward with zoning or come up with a different joint application.

But it was clear from comments by city leaders ahead of the vote that they'd move ahead with the special election as a good faith effort in the community.

"You've done a hell of a job at getting signatures twice. I think we need to recognize that this time," Councilmember Melissa McDonald said.

Councilmember Deb DeBoutez suggested adding additional questions to the special election so voters could weigh in on the financing plan and the project's ultimate future.

"I think we need to ask the people the question, 'do they want this project?' and can we also ask, 'do you want it funded the way it is funded?' DeBoutez said.

City staff said additional items could be added to the ballot through an ordinance. Any changes would have to be quick since the special election is slated for February 24.

