© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters will decide whether to force Colorado police to alert ICE after charging people with questionable immigration status

KUNC | By Jesse Paul
Published January 27, 2026 at 9:49 AM MST
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
Erin Hooley
/
AP
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025.

Colorado voters will decide in November whether to require that state and local law enforcement work more closely with federal immigration officials.

Initiative 95 would amend the state constitution to require that police officers, sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors alert the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if they charge someone whose immigration status is in question if that person has a prior felony conviction or the charge is for an alleged violent crime.

The department houses U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, as well as Customs and Border Patrol.

Colorado law enforcement would have 72 hours after charging someone with a crime to make the notification. They would also be required to “make a reasonable effort” to determine whether any person they are charging is lawfully present in the U.S.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Friday that the voter signatures submitted by the backers of the initiative to get the measure on the ballot were sufficient.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)ImmigrationLegislative SessionVoting2026 Election Crime
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul