Voters will decide whether to force Colorado police to alert ICE after charging people with questionable immigration status

Colorado voters will decide in November whether to require that state and local law enforcement work more closely with federal immigration officials.

Initiative 95 would amend the state constitution to require that police officers, sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors alert the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if they charge someone whose immigration status is in question if that person has a prior felony conviction or the charge is for an alleged violent crime.

The department houses U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, as well as Customs and Border Patrol.

Colorado law enforcement would have 72 hours after charging someone with a crime to make the notification. They would also be required to “make a reasonable effort” to determine whether any person they are charging is lawfully present in the U.S.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Friday that the voter signatures submitted by the backers of the initiative to get the measure on the ballot were sufficient.

