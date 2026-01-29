© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Federal judge blocks a Trump administration order that threatened SNAP in Colorado

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Ava Kian
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:03 PM MST
Fresh and canned fruit and vegetables, pasta sauce, milk, bread, peanut butter and oatmeal are among grocery items that qualify for SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Provided by Hunger Free Colorado
Groceries that a low-income family could purchase through SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

A federal judge temporarily blocked an order from the Trump administration that would have forced Colorado to recertify families receiving food assistance or potentially lose those benefits.

In December, the administration ordered Colorado to participate in a USDA pilot project that would have required the state to conduct in-person interviews for more than 100,000 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in five counties within 30 days.

Shortly after, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser updated an existing lawsuit against the administration to include concerns about the order.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson issued the preliminary injunction against the Trump administration after a hearing on Wednesday.

“This was not a real pilot project. It was punishment from the Trump administration and Agriculture Secretary Rollins, who disagree with our mail-in ballot elections and how we carry out our state criminal justice system. The administration cannot punish Coloradans into submission, and I’ll continue to fight back when the federal government harms Colorado and acts like it’s above the law,” Weiser said.

He added that the timeline imposed by the administration would have been impossible to meet.
Tags
News Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsPresident Donald TrumpTrump AdministrationSNAPSupplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Ava Kian
Ava Kian joined CPR News in 2025.
See stories by Ava Kian