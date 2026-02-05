Mountain West announces media rights package featuring CBS, Fox, The CW and Kiswe streaming platform

The Mountain West Conference on Tuesday announced a six-year media rights package with CBS Sports, Fox Sports and streaming platform Kiswe and a five-year deal with The CW Network.

The agreements begin in 2026-27 and provide broadcast, cable and streaming for football, men's and women's basketball and Olympic sports.

Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said the partnerships represent the broadest media distribution plan in conference's 27-year history.

"Aligning with three nationally recognized broadcast media partners and marquee streaming platforms powered by Kiswe's expertise ensures that our student‑athletes showcase their athletic excellence, academic achievements, personal stories, and the pride they bring to their universities," Nevarez said in a statement.

CBS will continue to carry the top game selections for football and men's and women's basketball and Fox will carry the Mountain West championship football game. The broadcast channels will be CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox One and The CW.

CBS Sports Network will feature 15 regular-season football games with at least one game broadcast annually on CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. A total of 18 Mountain West regular-season men's basketball games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and the CBS Television Network will carry the men's basketball championship game.

Two regular-season women's basketball games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network in addition to the conference championship game.

There will be 12 regular-season football games annually on Fox, FS1, and FS2 and 20 regular-season men's basketball games on Fox channels.

The CW will debut its coverage of the Mountain West with an annual package of 13 regular-season football games, 20 regular-season men's basketball games and 15 regular-season women's basketball games.

Kiswe will be the exclusive streaming platform for all 21 conference sports that are not distributed on national linear television.