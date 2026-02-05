Sports bars and restaurants across NoCo serving up good food, drinks for Super Bowl LX

Looking to gather some friends to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX this Sunday? These Northern Colorado establishments have you covered.

From the traditional buffalo wings to fresh brew, each of these places will have you filled up and ready to cheer on whomever your pick is to win the big game — or if you're just a casual fan wanting to see a very good contest.

The Super Bowl always presents plenty of chatter amongst fans from the new commercials to the halftime show and the game itself. The main attraction though, will be the food — lots of it and the amount that many will consume before, during and after the game.

"It's the second biggest food holiday in America," said Todd Donovan, an Associate Professor of Marketing at Colorado State University. "We spend more on food on that day. The Super Bowl is not just three hours, it's three or six hours before the game, and there's a postgame for an hour. It brings people together."

You will find that these six locations below are where people and sports fans from across the region will come together for the biggest game of the season.

The Emporium Sports Bar — Fort Collins and Windsor

Emporiumnoco.com Guests enjoy food and drinks while watching various sporting events at The Emporium Sports Bar in Ft. Collins.

The Emporium is a popular local bar that has earned rave reviews. Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, it features great food, great music, a nice selection of draft beer and mixed drinks. There are locations in Fort Collins and in Windsor.

The G.O.A.T Sports Bar — Greeley

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Fans can catch all the action of Super Bowl LX while enjoying good food and brew at The GOAT Sports Bar in Greeley.

The GOAT has become one of the top destinations for sports fans in NoCo. It features over 150 whiskeys, 360-degree bars, indoor and outdoor seating, a kid-friendly environment, and dog-friendly patios. Fans will not miss a single second of the action with 36 high-definition TV's scattered throughout the venue.

Big City Roadhouse - Greeley

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Big City Roadhouse in Greeley will be offering up drink specials and more for guests in attendance on Super Bowl Sunday.

The former Cables Pub & Grill at 59th Avenue and 20th Street closed its doors last August after over five decades. But Big City Roadhouse — a Fort Collins-burrito themed entity, has done a very good job of filling in. They have kept the same menu as Cables. Fans can chow down on steaks, tavern-style pizza, wings, burgers and some of its signature potato-style burritos. There are also 10 HDTV's around the facility, so every play will not be missed.

Dugout Bar and Grill — Greeley

Located inside the Hillside Shopping Center, the Dugout Bar and Grill has also become a "go-to" for sports fans in and around the area. Fans can enjoy the big game while shooting their shots at several pool tables, playing darts and enjoying a menu that consists of tacos, wings and drink specials.

Colorado Champions Sports Cafe — Loveland

Colorado Champions Sports Cafe has been referred to as the town's #1 sports cafe — and for good reason. Fans can enjoy mouth-watering burgers, appetizers, local fresh brew, a stellar dessert menu and even breakfast for those "early comers." The big game will be plastered on several big screens throughout the venue. CCSC also had a moment in the entertainment world as it was featured three years ago in an episode of the popular reality TV series, "Bar Rescue."

Back Door Grille - Steamboat Springs

thebackdoorgrill.com The Back Door Grill in Steamboat Springs is a popular spot for fans to gather, watch sports and enjoy their vast menu of food and drinks. Super Bowl Sunday will have a similar vibe there.

This fan-friendly entity bills itself as a casual, funky eatery that serves up some classic and creative burgers, hand-cut fries, beer & more. Several HD and big screen TV's will make for fans to enjoy their food and the action.