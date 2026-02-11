Looking for ways to keep your kid busy this summer? These NoCo programs and camps are registering now

It’s that time of year again, when you need tofigure out what the students in your household are doing all summer.

Across Northern Colorado, programs are opening their summer schedules for registration. Here’s a handy list.

Grades: K-9

Location: Chilson Recreation Center , Loveland

Dates: June 1 - August 6

Chilson bills ABDC as a "combination of traditional camp activities such as arts & crafts, games, songs & skits, sports and enrichment activities." Weekly themes include LEGO, skateboarding, pottery, and cooking.

Ages: 10-14

Location: Colorado Youth Outdoors , Fort Collins

Dates: May 26 - August 7

Campers learn about archery, canoeing, fly, fishing, shooting and more on a 220-acre campus. The week-long camps end with a Friday picnic lunch with parents.

Ages: 3-12

Location: Canyon Concert Ballet , Fort Collins

Dates: June 2 - August 7

Camps will cover ballet, song, storytelling, and acting through crafts and games. Advanced students can pursue more intensive dance and music programs.

Ages: 5-13

Location: Family Funplex , Greeley

Dates: May 28 - July 31

This program offers both indoor and outdoor activities, including field trips. Snacks are provided daily and on Friday, pizza is served for lunch.

Grades: 2-8

Location: Colorado State University , Fort Collins

Dates: June 1 - July 31

During each session, faculty and students from the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance guide up to 50 children through the entire process of theatre. Campers "will do it ALL – from playwriting to performance, from design to music composition, from improv to choreography."

Ages: 5-12

Location: Rogue Play , Greeley

Dates: June 1 - August 7

This active program is available in full-week and half-week increments, with a 20% discount for siblings. Each week includes active movement & obstacle play, hands-on STEAM projects and water games to keep cool.

Ages: 4-15

Location: Rocky Mountain Day Camps - multiple locations

Dates: May 26-July 24

Every three-week session includes special activities like magic, ninja courses, animal shows, art, crafts and science experiments. Locations are: Columbine Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, Meadowlark School, and Eldorado K8 School.

Ages: 7-12

Location: Silicon Stem Academy , Denver and Aurora

Dates: June 1 - July 31

Campers will learn about topics like coding, robotics, media production and video game development. Half-day and full-day sessions are available.

Ages: 5-12

Location: YMCA of Northern Colorado - Multiple locations

Dates: May 26 - Aug. 7

Kids can play, create, explore and move with a variety of daytime and overnight options. Indoor and outdoor sports and hands-on learning activities combine in these programs.

Ages: 5-17

Location: Denver Art Museum

Dates: June 8 - Aug. 7

Teaching artists lead campers' time in galleries and artmaking workshops. Fabrics and fashion are in the spotlight this year, as well as the intersection of art and nature.