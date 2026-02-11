Looking for ways to keep your kid busy this summer? These NoCo programs and camps are registering now
It’s that time of year again, when you need tofigure out what the students in your household are doing all summer.
Across Northern Colorado, programs are opening their summer schedules for registration. Here’s a handy list.
Adventure Bound Day Camp
Grades: K-9
Location: Chilson Recreation Center, Loveland
Dates: June 1 - August 6
Chilson bills ABDC as a "combination of traditional camp activities such as arts & crafts, games, songs & skits, sports and enrichment activities." Weekly themes include LEGO, skateboarding, pottery, and cooking.
Camp CYO
Ages: 10-14
Location: Colorado Youth Outdoors, Fort Collins
Dates: May 26 - August 7
Campers learn about archery, canoeing, fly, fishing, shooting and more on a 220-acre campus. The week-long camps end with a Friday picnic lunch with parents.
Canyon Concert Ballet Summer Camps
Ages: 3-12
Location: Canyon Concert Ballet, Fort Collins
Dates: June 2 - August 7
Camps will cover ballet, song, storytelling, and acting through crafts and games. Advanced students can pursue more intensive dance and music programs.
Fun In The Sun
Ages: 5-13
Location: Family Funplex, Greeley
Dates: May 28 - July 31
This program offers both indoor and outdoor activities, including field trips. Snacks are provided daily and on Friday, pizza is served for lunch.
Kids Do It All Theatre Camps
Grades: 2-8
Location: Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Dates: June 1 - July 31
During each session, faculty and students from the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance guide up to 50 children through the entire process of theatre. Campers "will do it ALL – from playwriting to performance, from design to music composition, from improv to choreography."
Ninja, STEAM & Water Games Summer Camp
Ages: 5-12
Location: Rogue Play, Greeley
Dates: June 1 - August 7
This active program is available in full-week and half-week increments, with a 20% discount for siblings. Each week includes active movement & obstacle play, hands-on STEAM projects and water games to keep cool.
Rocky Mountain Summer Day Camp
Ages: 4-15
Location: Rocky Mountain Day Camps - multiple locations
Dates: May 26-July 24
Every three-week session includes special activities like magic, ninja courses, animal shows, art, crafts and science experiments. Locations are: Columbine Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, Meadowlark School, and Eldorado K8 School.
STEM Summer Camps
Ages: 7-12
Location: Silicon Stem Academy, Denver and Aurora
Dates: June 1 - July 31
Campers will learn about topics like coding, robotics, media production and video game development. Half-day and full-day sessions are available.
YMCA Summer Camps
Ages: 5-12
Location: YMCA of Northern Colorado - Multiple locations
Dates: May 26 - Aug. 7
Kids can play, create, explore and move with a variety of daytime and overnight options. Indoor and outdoor sports and hands-on learning activities combine in these programs.
Youth Art Camps
Ages: 5-17
Location: Denver Art Museum
Dates: June 8 - Aug. 7
Teaching artists lead campers' time in galleries and artmaking workshops. Fabrics and fashion are in the spotlight this year, as well as the intersection of art and nature.
We also have an update about a camp that isn’t happening this year: If you’re looking to enroll your young chef in the CSU Summer Cooking Camps for 8-to-12-year-olds, it will have to wait until next year. The 2026 season has been canceled because of sprinkler maintenance work in the building where the camps are held.