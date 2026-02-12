© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Trump administration targets Colorado, other Democratic-led states for health and transportation grant fund clawback

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:22 AM MST
A vacant emergency room inside a healthcare facility is shown.
Olivia Sun
/
The Colorado Sun
Nonprofit Vivent Health is an HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment clinic that has a 95% viral suppression rate for people who have been housed for at least three months.

Colorado is expected to lose millions in federal public health and transportation funding under a new wave of cuts targeting a group of states led by Democratic governors.

An Office of Management and Budget official confirmed to The Associated Press that the office is telling the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel grants totaling more than $1.5 billion. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the cuts on the record.

The canceled grants were awarded to agencies and organizations in California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota. As justification, the federal government cited concerns over fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, but has not presented evidence beyond remarks from President Donald Trump and others in his administration.

News of the cuts was first reported last week by the New York Post.

Full details of the cuts and the list of programs impacted have not been released, including whether the states could take any steps to avoid losing the funding.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunColorado Department of Public Health and EnvironmentColorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)Trump AdministrationHIV-AIDS
Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown writes about mental health, the child welfare system, the disability community and homelessness for The Colorado Sun. As a former Montana 4-H kid, she also loves writing about agriculture and ranching. Brown previously worked at the Hungry Horse News in Montana, the Tyler Morning Telegraph in Texas, The Associated Press in Oklahoma City, and The Denver Post before helping found The Sun in 2018.
