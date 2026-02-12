Trump administration targets Colorado, other Democratic-led states for health and transportation grant fund clawback

Colorado is expected to lose millions in federal public health and transportation funding under a new wave of cuts targeting a group of states led by Democratic governors.

An Office of Management and Budget official confirmed to The Associated Press that the office is telling the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to cancel grants totaling more than $1.5 billion. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the cuts on the record.

The canceled grants were awarded to agencies and organizations in California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota. As justification, the federal government cited concerns over fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, but has not presented evidence beyond remarks from President Donald Trump and others in his administration.

News of the cuts was first reported last week by the New York Post.

Full details of the cuts and the list of programs impacted have not been released, including whether the states could take any steps to avoid losing the funding.

