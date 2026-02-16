On Valentine’s Day, dozens of couples say “I do” in the Sweetheart City
It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day in Loveland without a grand, group wedding.
As love ballads lilt through the air, around 30 couples – with bouquets in hand and tears welling – made their way down the red carpet to renew their vows, or say them for the first time.
Over the past decade, nearly 500 couples have chosen this day – and this city – to mark their love, with several couples traveling from states like Mississippi and Florida.
“There was a couple last year that traveled across country by train, and everybody that was on the train with them came in,” Mayor Pat McFall recalled. “They bring their love with them. They’re infectious.”
This year, Julia and Jim Shaw flew in from New York to participate. Julia grew up in Loveland for part of her childhood in the 80s, and now their grandchildren live in Colorado.
“This has always felt like home to me, so it's kind of neat that I'm coming home (for this),” Julia Shaw said.
Also in attendance were Betsy and Steve Clark from Denver. They both worked for the Federal Center. Their first date was attending the Nutcracker Ballet downtown, but after catching up with some colleagues, they lost track of time for dinner.
“Betsy said, ‘Well, I've got some coupons for Arby's,’ and that kind of set the tone,” Steve Clark said.
They came to celebrate 50 years come October. It’s an emotional day for them.
“I had to be careful writing out our vows because I don't want to get weepy,” Betsy Clark said.
“We've worked hard at it,” Steve Clark said. “It's an effort, but it's also very rewarding.”
It’s a multi-generational tradition, too. Eric Edwards and his now wife, Chantel, live in Severance. His parents participated in the same ceremony a few years ago.
“We've seen them do it when they were over at the ponds and the big love symbol outside, and I thought it was really cool,” Eric Edwards said. “We decided this would be the best way. (And) who doesn't want to get married in a place called Loveland? It's in the name.”
The wedding ceremony is just one event in the larger Sweetheart Festival that runs almost all day long. It provides a big boost to local businesses, but there’s more to it.
“Showcasing love all around the world is just one of our little pieces of our DNA,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Mindy McCloughan said. “The fact that we get to do it right here in Loveland, Colorado, we take great pride in that. We hope that you can’t help but spread the love. That’s what we want to be known for.”