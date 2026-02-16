On Valentine’s Day, dozens of couples say “I do” in the Sweetheart City

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day in Loveland without a grand, group wedding.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Bobby Suazo said he met his now wife, Melissa, on TikTok and decided to move from Thornton to Loveland. They brought several family members out to watch as they said their vows for the first time.

As love ballads lilt through the air, around 30 couples – with bouquets in hand and tears welling – made their way down the red carpet to renew their vows, or say them for the first time .

Over the past decade, nearly 500 couples have chosen this day – and this city – to mark their love, with several couples traveling from states like Mississippi and Florida.

“There was a couple last year that traveled across country by train, and everybody that was on the train with them came in,” Mayor Pat McFall recalled. “They bring their love with them. They’re infectious.”

This year, Julia and Jim Shaw flew in from New York to participate. Julia grew up in Loveland for part of her childhood in the 80s, and now their grandchildren live in Colorado.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Betsy and Steve Clark from Denver walk down the aisle in the Pulliam Community Building. Their 50th Wedding Anniversary isn't until October, but they chose to put all of their invites through Loveland's Valentine Remailing Program so they could all have the special cache of the year.

“This has always felt like home to me, so it's kind of neat that I'm coming home (for this),” Julia Shaw said.

Also in attendance were Betsy and Steve Clark from Denver. They both worked for the Federal Center. Their first date was attending the Nutcracker Ballet downtown, but after catching up with some colleagues, they lost track of time for dinner.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Jim Shaw met Julia Shaw through a colleague in his dental office. The day they met was the day she was moving to South Carolina, but Jim Shaw saw it as a test. Julia Shaw said, "I still moved, because I figure if God wants us to be together, we'll still be together."

“Betsy said, ‘Well, I've got some coupons for Arby's,’ and that kind of set the tone,” Steve Clark said.

They came to celebrate 50 years come October. It’s an emotional day for them.

“I had to be careful writing out our vows because I don't want to get weepy,” Betsy Clark said.

“We've worked hard at it,” Steve Clark said. “It's an effort, but it's also very rewarding.”

It’s a multi-generational tradition, too. Eric Edwards and his now wife, Chantel, live in Severance. His parents participated in the same ceremony a few years ago.

“We've seen them do it when they were over at the ponds and the big love symbol outside, and I thought it was really cool,” Eric Edwards said. “We decided this would be the best way. (And) who doesn't want to get married in a place called Loveland? It's in the name.”

1 of 5 — IMG_7404.JPG Couples waited at the back of the Pulliam Community Building before they walked out one by one. Nearly 500 couples have taken part in this same event over the past decade. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 2 of 5 — IMG_7384.JPG Couples who attended the Loveland Vow Renewal and Wedding ceremony got some wedding cupcakes. They also got a goodie bag filled with discounts for local businesses and a lock that they could use to lock on the LOVE sculpture in town. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 3 of 5 — IMG_7447.JPG Couples showed up wearing everything from full-on wedding dresses to pirates costumes and fluffy boas. The ceremony included love ballads and readings that were picked out by the couples in attendance. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 4 of 5 — IMG_8180.jpg Around 30 couples participated in the event. About half of those were saying their vows for the first time. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 5 of 5 — IMG_7445.JPG Couples were encouraged during a portion of the ceremony to read their own vows or words of affirmation. Tears were flowing all across the room. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

The wedding ceremony is just one event in the larger Sweetheart Festival that runs almost all day long. It provides a big boost to local businesses, but there’s more to it.

“Showcasing love all around the world is just one of our little pieces of our DNA,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Mindy McCloughan said. “The fact that we get to do it right here in Loveland, Colorado, we take great pride in that. We hope that you can’t help but spread the love. That’s what we want to be known for.”